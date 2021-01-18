Markets: Numbers for corn are tight halfway through January

CORN------

Corn closed the week 33 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters announced an export sale of 318 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination, 108,500 mts of corn to Columbia, and 110,000 mts of corn to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week were 44.5 million bushels (mb) while continuing to run strongly above last year's pace with 19 mb shipped this week. Cumulative export inspections of 638 mb are up 79% from last year's 358 million, leaving exports needing to average roughly 56.2 mb per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.650 billion bushels (bb) export projection versus last year's 38.4 million per week average from this point forward.

In the supply/demand report, the USDA lowered corn yields to 172 bushels per acre (bpa) from 175.8 bpa in the last report. However, part of the reduction was offset from reductions in feed/residual of 50 mb, ethanol usage of 100 mb, and exports of 100 mb. This resulted in a net ending stocks of 150 mb with a stocks to usage ratio of 10.6%, the tightest since 2013/14. Argentina corn production was reported at 47.5 million mts, down from 49.0 mmt in December while Brazil corn production was reported at 109.0 mmt, down from 110.0 mmt in December. Quarterly stocks fell to 11.322 bb, implying record corn usage for the September-December quarter.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production rose to 941,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 935,000 bpd the prior week and down from last year’s 1,095,000 bpd. Ethanol stocks rose to an 8 month high at 23.7 mb for week ending Jan. 8 versus 23.3 mb the week prior and up from 23.0 mb last year.