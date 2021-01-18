Markets: Numbers for corn are tight halfway through January

CORN------
Corn closed the week 33 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters announced an export sale of 318 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination, 108,500 mts of corn to Columbia, and 110,000 mts of corn to Mexico.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week were 44.5 million bushels (mb) while continuing to run strongly above last year's pace with 19 mb shipped this week. Cumulative export inspections of 638 mb are up 79% from last year's 358 million, leaving exports needing to average roughly 56.2 mb per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.650 billion bushels (bb) export projection versus last year's 38.4 million per week average from this point forward.
In the supply/demand report, the USDA lowered corn yields to 172 bushels per acre (bpa) from 175.8 bpa in the last report. However, part of the reduction was offset from reductions in feed/residual of 50 mb, ethanol usage of 100 mb, and exports of 100 mb. This resulted in a net ending stocks of 150 mb with a stocks to usage ratio of 10.6%, the tightest since 2013/14. Argentina corn production was reported at 47.5 million mts, down from 49.0 mmt in December while Brazil corn production was reported at 109.0 mmt, down from 110.0 mmt in December. Quarterly stocks fell to 11.322 bb, implying record corn usage for the September-December quarter.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production rose to 941,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 935,000 bpd the prior week and down from last year’s 1,095,000 bpd. Ethanol stocks rose to an 8 month high at 23.7 mb for week ending Jan. 8 versus 23.3 mb the week prior and up from 23.0 mb last year.
Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 38 cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 902,300 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination and 132,000 mts of soybeans to China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports were 65.4 mb, which were significantly above last year's same-week exports of 42.3 mb. Cumulative export inspections of 1.5 bb are up 78% from last year's 844 mb, leaving exports needing to average roughly 18.6 mb per week through the end of 2020/21 in order to reach the USDA's 2.200 bb export projection versus last year's 22.6 million per week average from this point forward.
In the monthly supply and demand report, the USDA only slightly lowered U.S. production from 50.5 bpa to 50.2 bpa, only a 35 mb reduction in supply. However, 2020/21 U.S. ending stocks were reduced to 140 mb from a 5 mb increase in crush and a 30 mb increase to exports. Soybeans moved sharply higher as the stocks to usage ratio is the 2nd tightest in history at 3.9%, trailing only the 2013/14 marketing year.
Argentine soybean production was lowered to 48 mmts from 50 mmts previously while Brazil's soybean crop was left unchanged at 133 mts.
National Oilseed Processors Association soybean crush for December has December crush at 183.159 mb, below estimates of 185.2 mb but a new record for the month. The December crush of 183.159 mb was larger than last month’s 181.0 mb and considerably larger than last year’s 174.8 mb crush.
Soybean oil stocks came in at 1.699 billion pounds versus estimates of 1.712 bp and is larger than last month’s 1.558 bp although down from last year’s 1.757 bp.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have sold soybeans off the combine and should have re-owned production using futures and options in deferred contracts. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 36 ¾ cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 50 ½ cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 35 ½ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week of 10.3 mb were down from last year's same-week exports of 20.6 mb. Cumulative export inspections of 562 mb are now down 1% from last year's 568 million, leaving exports needing to average roughly 18.7 mb per week in order to reach the USDA's 985 mb versus last year's 17.4 million per week average from this point forward. The USDA's export projection of export sales on the books of 237 mb are considerably larger than last year's 163 mb at this time.
In the monthly supply and demand report, Dec. 1 stocks were 1.674 bb, lower than what the trade was expecting and the USDA lowered U.S. ending stocks by 26 mb and world ending stocks by 2.6 mmt. The USDA estimated 2021/22 U.S. winter wheat planted acreage at 31.991 million acres, slightly above the average trade estimate of 31.528 million and up from last year’s 30.415 million. After years of consistently coming in below market expectations, three of the last four years’ reports have come in above the average estimate. The modestly higher than expected acreage was largely due to soft red winter wheat, with USDA estimating this year’s planted area at 6.233 million acres versus 5.564 million last year and 5.884 million “expected.” If it proves accurate, SRW acreage would be the highest in six years. Hard red winter wheat area was estimated at 22.275 million acres, up from 21.362 million last year and slightly above the average estimate of 22.140 million, but still below 2019’s 22.751 million. White winter wheat area was estimated at 3.483 million versus 3.489 million last year and 3.514 million “expected.”
Strategy and outlook: Wheat is following corn and soybeans higher. With poor growing conditions in the US, wheat has to maintain a positive price relationship with corn and soybeans or winter wheat will be abandoned this spring and spring wheat acres will be much smaller than expected.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed $1.35 lower while feeder cattle closed $1.50 lower.
Last week, fed cattle trade in the North occurred at mostly $109 to $110 live and $172 to $174 dressed – $1 to $4 lower than last week. Moderate volumes in the South traded at $109 to $111 – $1 to $3 softer.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,532 head offered for sale with 617 head sold between $110.50 and $111.25, down from last week's sale average of $112.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 7 pounds from the prior week at 920.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 16,800 mts with shipments of 14,200 mts reported.
Strategy and outlook: Supplies of cattle are expected to increase in January and extend until April. These supplies are expected to cap rallies during the winter months and exportable demand is needed to keep values from declining from current levels. Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week 80 cents lower.
Weekly Iowa/S. Minnesota hog weights for week ending Jan. 9, saw weights increase to 293.1 pounds versus 291.6 pounds last week and 288.3 pounds a year ago.
Last week's net pork sales of 23,800 mts with shipments at 30,000 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports of US pork and higher product values have rallied futures with seasonal strength into the third week of January. As the market rallies into resistance, producers should at a minimum, use a put/call spread to lock in profits.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.