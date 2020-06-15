CORN------
Corn closed the week 2 ¼ cents lower. Private exporters did not announce export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 43.3 million bushels (mb). While corn exports will need to continue at a rather solid pace of roughly 40.8 mb per week through the end of August to reach the USDA's annual projection, notably stronger than last year's 22.9 million per week average from the point forward. Cumulative export inspections of 1.166 billion bushels (bb) are down 26% from last year's 1.582 billion, but continually gaining after being down more than 50% at the start of 2020.
The USDA's annual export estimate reflects an expected 14% decline on the year.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. corn crop conditions rose to 75% good or excellent versus 75% expected, 74% last week and are well above the 59% last year. Iowa remained at 85% good or excellent, Minnesota stayed at 83%, while Nebraska increased 1% to 83% and Illinois jumped 9% to 65% good or excellent. U.S. corn planting is virtually done at 97% complete versus 97% expected, 93% last week, 78% last year and 94% average. Roughly 3.2 million acres of corn remains to be planted based on the USDA's March 31 Prospective Plantings report estimate versus 6.0 million which would have been left to plant based on an average planting pace. Corn emergence is 89% nationwide versus 84% on average.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production rose for the sixth consecutive week to 246 million gallons per week from 225 million gallons per week the week prior and represents a 56% increase from low production week in late April. This week’s ethanol production was still nearly 24% below last year’s same-week production of 322 mil gal per week. Corn used for ethanol was 84.3 mb versus 77 mb last week and 109.3 mb last year.
A mostly benign supply/demand report was last week. One year ago, the USDA lowered corn yields by a whopping 10 bpa, this year, yields were unchanged. The USDA raised 2019/20 ending stocks by 5 mb to 2.103 bb and increased the 2020/21 carryout to 3.323 bb. Ethanol use for 2019/20 was lowered 50 mb and exports were left unchanged while production was reduced as yield was lowered by .4 bpa to 167.4 bpa resulting in 46 mb less production. The USDA did not make any changes to the new crop corn balance sheets.
Strategy and outlook: The COT report remains bullish with commercials holding a large net long position and the large speculative funds the largest net short position in history. Short covering remains the most bullish prospect for a rally with June and July weather possibly turning hot and dry, giving the market a reason to rally and funds to cover short positions. If this happens this month, sell multiple years of production.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 3 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 720,000 metric tons (mts) of soybeans to China and 120,000 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports were disappointing at only 7.8 mb, well below last year's 27 mb, and were a new marketing year low. This is well below the roughly 23.6 mb per week estimated soybean exports need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.675 billion bushel export target. Cumulative export inspections of 1.309 bb are up only 2% from last year's 1.285 billion after being up 12% in early March.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. soybean crop conditions improved 2% to 72% good or excellent versus 71% expected and 70% last week. Iowa improved 1% to 82%, Minnesota was unchanged at 84%, Nebraska unchanged at 82% and Illinois jumped 11% to 67% good or excellent. U.S. soybean planting 86% complete versus 87% expected, 75% last week, 54% last year and 79% average. Roughly 12.3 million acres of soybeans remain to be planted based on the USDA's March 31 Prospective Plantings report estimate versus 18.0 million which would have been left to plant based on an average planting pace. National emergence is 67% versus 61% on average.
In the monthly supply/demand report, the USDA report saw 2019/20 soybean production lowered by 5 mb and exports lowered by 25 mb with crush increased by 15 mb. This resulted in 5 mb increase in old crop stocks. For 2020/21 soybeans, crush increased 15 mb. 2020/21 ending stocks were lowered 10 mb from an increase in the crush. Exports were left unchanged for 2020/21.
Strategy and outlook: Soybeans have rallied off technical resistance as soybean sales improved over the last week. Part of the sales were for old crop marketing year and the majority for the new crop marketing year. A rally into resistance must be sold by producers.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 14 cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 13 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 5 ½ cents lower. Last week, Egypt bought 120,000 mts of Russian wheat.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports, in the first week of the 2020/21 marketing year, were modest at 15.9 mb and below last year's same-week exports of 17.6 mb. Based on the USDA's 950 million bushel export projection, wheat exports will need to average roughly 17.7 mb per week throughout the course of the marketing year. Finishing out 2019/20, export inspections totaled roughly 927 mb.
In the USDA weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. spring wheat crop conditions improved 2% to 82% good or excellent versus 80% expected, 80% last week and 81% last year. Minnesota improved 2% to 83%, North Dakota improved 2% to 84% while South Dakota fell 10% to 64% good or excellent. U.S. spring wheat planting is virtually complete at 97% finished versus 96% expected, 96% last week, 96% last year and 99% average. Emergence is 81% versus the average of 91%.
Winter wheat conditions were unchanged at 51% good/excellent versus 50% expected, 51% last week and 64% last year. Kansas remained at 42%, Oklahoma fell 10% to 46%, Texas was down 1% to 38%, while Nebraska improved 2% to 66% good or excellent. Harvest is only 7% done nationwide, below the estimate of 12% but right at the average of 7%. Texas is 36% harvested and Oklahoma is 19% done.
In the monthly supply and demand report, 2019/20 wheat exports were lowered 5 mb to bump ending stocks by 5 mb while new crop wheat production was increased by 11 mb with yields increased to 49.8 bpa. This resulted in ending stocks up 16 mb to 925 mb for 2020/21. HRW ending stocks were unchanged at 510 mb, SRW increased by 1 mb to 119 mb and HRS stocks increased 5 mb to 248 mb as exports were lowered by 4 mb and supply was up 1 mb. 2020/21 class by class breakdown start in the July report.
Strategy and outlook: Harvest has started in Texas and moved into Oklahoma. So far, yields have been slightly above expectations. Yields are likely to fall when harvest moves to Kansas. The COT report has turned decidedly bullish but it is hard to rally markets in the early stages of harvest.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed $1.57 lower while feeder cattle closed $2.52 lower.
Last week, moderate fed cattle cash trade in the North occurred at mostly $103 to $108 live and $162 to $172 dressed - $2 to as much as $15 lower than the week prior. Trade in the South was $103 to $108 - $2 to $10 softer compared to the prior week.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange Auction had 1,447 head listed for sale. One lot from Texas of 228 head sold at $115, $5.50 lower than last week.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down three pounds compared to the prior week at 891, making them 49 pounds above last year.
Last week's net beef sales of 20,400 mts was reported for 2020 with shipments of 10,900 mts.
Last week's slaughter was 658,000 head versus 636,000 head last week and 669,000 head last year. Year to date slaughter is 13,971,000 head, down 6.4% from last year's 14,928,000 head slaughter pace.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have implemented option strategies to lock in the latest rally that will protect the downside and allow for additional upside potential in the summer and fall months, as backed up cattle supplies, increasing weights and slow slaughter pace will make the rallies difficult to sustain.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $2.67 lower.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending June 6 at 287.7 pounds versus 291 pounds last week and 284.7 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales of 17,200 mts with shipments at 31,700 mts. China purchased 2,600 mts of U.S. pork and they took shipments of 12,700 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should use rallies to lock in profits as the increasing weights and backlog of supplies will limit the upside potential of the hog market.