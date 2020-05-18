CORN------
Corn closed the week a ¼ of a cent lower. Exporters did not announce any sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 52.5 million bushels (mb) and well above last year's same-week exports of 39.4 mb. Exports last year during the same period were very similar, averaging 46.2 mb per week, but then slowed to average only 25.9 million per week through the end of August. There are 528 mb of unshipped sales on the books, well above last year's 407 million at the end of April, while new sales have run 87% stronger than last year over the last two months.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. corn planting advanced to 67% complete versus 71% expected, 51% last week, 28% last year and 56% average. Key states of Iowa is 91% planted versus 66% average,,Illinois 68% versus 66% average, Indiana 51% versus 42%, Minnesota 89% versus 57% average, Nebraska 79% versus 60% average and Missouri 67% versus 78% average. Emergence stands at 24% versus 22% on average. An estimated 64.4 million acres of corn have been planted so far versus 55 million which would have been planted if corn planting were moving in line with average levels.
In the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates supply and demand report, corn stocks were clearly bearish, but not at the level that matched pre-report estimates. The USDA cut 2019/20 ethanol usage by only 100 mb to 4.95 bb, likely a stair step approach into the summer as the USDA tries to be conservative as the economy opens back up and consumers begin driving again. Also, the USDA increased corn exports by 50 mb to 1.775 bb and increased feed usage by 25 mb to 5.7 bb. A resurvey of farmers of South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin resulted in the USDA lowered the 2019 yield by 29 mb to 13.663 bb. NASS announced they will resurvey North Dakota farmers and report updated yield figures in the June 11 report. This resulted in very minor balance sheet change of an increase of 6 mb to 2.098 bb carryout for old crop corn.
The first look at the 2020/21 crop year showed USDA using 178.5 bpa and 96.99 million planted acres. They expect ethanol demand to rebound to 5.200 bb, feed usage to increase to 6.050 bb and exports to jump to 2.150 bb, resulting in a carryout of 3.318 bb and stocks/usage ratio of 22.4%. The improvements in usage are viewed as optimistic still results in burdensome supplies.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production, for the week ended 5/08/20, ticked slightly higher to 181 million gallons per week from 176 mg per week the week prior, but the 5 million gallon per week increase reflected a much smaller increase than the previous week's 18 million gallon per week rebound. Moreover, this week's ethanol production was still a massive 41% below last year's same-week production of 1.051 million bpd. U.S. ethanol stocks posted the third consecutive notable weekly decline, falling to 1.016 billion gallons from 1.076 billion gallons the previous week, with the 60 million gallon decline being the largest single-week stocks drop in 31 weeks and follows the previous two weeks' declines of 30 million and 57 million gallons.
Strategy and outlook: Rapid planting pace and likely the 2nd largest planted acreage in history leaves a bearish supply scenario at a time when ethanol demand is half of year ago. The bearish supply scenario suggests to sell weather related rallies with a drought the best chance for a long term rally.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 13 ¼ cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 730,000 metric tons (mts) of soybeans to China and 20,000 mts of bean oil to China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week of 18.2 mb were below last year's same-week exports of 20.1 mb. Last year's exports from this point forward averaged 30.0 mb per week. Cumulative export inspections of 1.623 billion bushels are still up 5.1% from last year's 1.201 billion, but falling.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. soybean planting moved to 38% complete versus 42% expected, 23% last week, 8% last year and 23% average. Key states of Iowa stand at 71% versus 25% average, Illinois 43% versus 25% average, Indiana 37% versus 18% average, Minnesota 57% versus 30% average, Nebraska 54% versus 23% average and Missouri 14% versus 18% average. Soybean emergence is only 7% versus 4% average. An estimated 30.7 million acres of soybeans have been planted so far versus 18.2 million which would have been planted if planting were moving in line with average levels.
In the monthly supply and demand report, soybean balance sheets held a mildly bearish surprise with the USDA lowering 2019/20 export projections by 100 mb to 1.675 bb. Chinese demand for US soybeans remains a wildcard and without demand improving from China, the USDA is likely to lower export projections in future reports. A resurvey of farmers in South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin resulted in the USDA lowered the 2019 yield by a mere 1.7 mb to 3.557 bb. 2019/20 ending stocks increased by 100 mb to 580 mb, much larger than expectations.
The first look at the 2020 crop showed USDA using a yield of 49.8 bpa, a number that could certainly increase as the crop is being seeded at a record pace. Exports are forecast to rebound from this year's dismal 1.675 bb to 2.050 bb as the USDA assumes the Chinese trade agreement will go into effect. This results in a projected carryout of 405 mb and a stocks to usage ratio of 9.4%. Certainly, adverse growing conditions could send prices higher, but without weather threats, yields are likely to increase leaving Chinese soybean demand a critical usage profile. The USDA only made minor revisions to the 2019/20 balance sheet as they lowered exports by 15 mb to 970 mb and raised food usage by 7 mb to 962 mb. The net result was an 8 mb increase in wheat stocks to 978 mb.
In the monthly Nation Oilseed Producers Association crush report for April, NOPA crush came in at 171.754 mb versus estimates of 170.5 mb. New record for the month of April. This was down from last month’s 181.4 mb but well above a year ago of 160.0 mb. Bean oil stocks came in at 2.111 versus estimates of 2.031 and last month’s 1.899 and last year’s 1.787.
Strategy and outlook: Producers are actively seeding this year's soybean crop at a near record pace. The fast planting pace and increased soybean acres leaves a potentially bearish supply situation without the aid of strong export demand. Funds continue to buy the soybean market and the COT report remains bearish to the soybean market with funds holding a large net long position.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 23 ¼ cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 28 ½ cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 9 ¾ cents lower. Exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were poor at only 12.5 mb, down from the previous week's 21.6 million, well below last year's same-week exports of 32.3 million and were the lowest in 15 weeks. Over the final three full weeks of the year, wheat exports likely will need to average around 29 mb per week versus last year's 24 million per week average and the 17.8 million per week average over the last four weeks to reach the USDA's target. Cumulative export inspections of 861 mb are now up just 2.7% from last year's 839 million after being up nearly 10% in early March.
In the USDA weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. spring wheat planting moved to 42% complete versus 49% expected, 29% last week, 38% last year, and 63% average. Key states of Minnesota is only 40% done versus 67% average, North Dakota 27% versus 56% average and South Dakota 75% versus 78% average. Spring wheat emergence is 16% versus 29% on average.
Winter wheat conditions dropped to 53% good/excellent versus 54% expected, 55% last week, and 64% last year. Key states of Kansas fell 4% to 38% g/e, Oklahoma lost 8% to 56%, Texas gained 1% to 51% g/e, Nebraska was unchanged at 67%, Missouri lost 1% to 51%, while Illinois lost 3% to 65% and Indiana lost 1% to 66%. The Hard Red Wheat crop is 44% headed versus 50% normally.
In the monthly supply/demand report, this was the first objective estimate of the 2020/21 winter wheat crop. The USDA estimated the all winter wheat crop at 1.255 bb, down slightly from last year's 1.304 bb. The USDA put the HRW crop at 733 mb, down from last year's 833 mb production and the SRW was estimated at 298 mb, up from last year's 239 mb. All wheat production was forecast at 1.866 bb using a yield of 49.5 bpa. The USDA forecast exports to fall to 950, down 20 mb from the current marketing year, leaving ending stocks at 909 mb and the stocks to usage ratio of 43.8%. SovEcon lowered their estimate of the Russian wheat crop to 81.2 million mts (mmts) from 84.4 mmts previously due to dryness. This would still be up from last year’s 73.6 mmt crop.
Strategy and outlook: HRW futures should gain against SRW as SRW supplies look to build as the SRW crop will be much larger than a year ago and HRW crop smaller. Frost in parts of western Kansas and dryness in the Texas/Oklahoma panhandle have taken off the top end of yields.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed $1.90 lower while feeder cattle closed $6.35 lower.
Last week, fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at mostly $110 to $115 live and $170 to $185 dressed. Light trade in the South was primarily $110 to $115 per hundredweight.
The Fed Cattle Exchange Auction had 4,601 head listed for sale in 41 lots. 1,272 head sold in 10 lots. Texas sold 264 head at $110, Nebraska sold 882 head at $110, Kansas sold 126 head at $110 and Oklahoma didn't sell any.
Early estimates for the monthly Cattle on Feed report show on feed at 94.1%, placements at 71.8% and marketings at 74.6%.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up two pounds compared to the prior week at 893, making them 41 pounds above last year.
This week's net sales of 4,200 mts was reported for 2020, a marketing-year low.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should use option strategies to lock in the latest rally in the summer and fall months as backed up cattle supplies, increasing weights and slow slaughter pace will make the rally difficult to sustain.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $3.57 lower.
Iowa/Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending May 9 saw weights at 295.1 pounds versus 291.4 pounds last week and 286.1 pounds last year.
Last week's net sales of 10,800 mts were reported for 2020.
The United States exported nearly 96 thousand metric tons of pork to China in March. That’s the second-highest volume month in history, behind 102,000 tons in December. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report, U.S. pork sales to China in the first quarter totaled more than 280,000 metric tons. That’s nearly three times larger than the previous record for that quarter, which was set in 2014.
Strategy and outlook: The lean hog market has very strong export demand but increasing weights and backlog of supplies mandates producers become defensive on rallies. Packers are safely re-opening packing houses which will allow the market to work through existing supplies.