Midwest Market Solutions is the leading edge in commodity marketing and trading, established in March 2002 and is a full-service commodity brokerage and marketing advisory service, clearing through R.J. O’Brien. The firm specializes in individual trading strategies for the investor, personalized marketing programs for individual farm operations as well as full-service and discount broker services.

The home office is located in Springfield, Missouri, with branch offices in Yankton, South Dakota; Storm Lake, Iowa; Pocahontas, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Thief River Falls, Minnesota; Roseau, Minnesota; Verona, North Dakota; Watseka, Illinois and Ennis, Montana. Midwest Market Solutions is committed to providing clients with the best information and service as possible. Midwest Market Solutions provides clients with written newsletters, trade research and hedging as well as trading advice.

Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. Brian can frequently be heard on radio stations across the country including KAYL, KKIA, Ag News 890, Red River Farm Network, Your Ag Network, WHO Big Show, Commodity Wrap on Sirus XM radio and the Ag News Daily podcast. Brian can also be heard daily on the DTN doing his own market commentary program, seen as a frequent guest on RFD-TV and heard on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange marketing hotline. Brian also writes several newsletters that are published throughout the Plains and the Midwest, covering the states of Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Montana, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Idaho. Brian has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Reuters and Dow Jones newswires and U.S. Farm Report.

Brian started his career in the banking industry and was a vice president of a northwestern Iowa bank and also worked for American General Finance. Brian grew up on a grain farm in northwestern Iowa.