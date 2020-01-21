Manure: “Waste” or “Resource”?
Help us understand what impacts your decisions about manure use in crop production.
A team of university educators and agricultural organizations would like to learn more about the issues most important to you as you make decisions for the use of manure in cropping systems. What characteristics of manure do you value most in manure use in a crop fertility program? What challenges do you encounter that are “deal breakers” preventing manure use on some fields? We would like to understand those barriers and benefits that drive your decisions about manure use.
Please share your valued perspective by completing our 15 minute survey at https://go.unl.edu/manure. Results will be shared in a future edition of the Crops and Soils Magazine.
Partners for the survey include representatives of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Iowa State University, the University of Minnesota, American Agronomy Society Certified Crop Adviser program, Manure Manager magazine, and The Fertilizer Institute.