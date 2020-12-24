Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference postponed to 2021

Though the annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference scheduled for Nov. 9-10, was postponed due to COVID-19 based restrictions and health risks, next year’s conference has already been set for Nov. 8-10, 2021, at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott.
The planning committee is also working to develop virtual outreach opportunities to share information about the issues and progress within the industry.
“There are many exciting developments going on in both the wind and solar industries,” Conference Chairman John Hansen said.
The planning committee encourages everyone wanting more information on the wide range of issues facing wind and solar energy development to visit the Conference website at www.nebraskawsc.com. The website includes an extensive library of recent presentations from leading state and nationwide industry experts as well as past Conference presentations. Past expert presentations can be found under “Resources” and are organized by year and topic on the website.
Details regarding virtual outreach and the 2021 conference will be posted on the conference website as they develop. To sign-up for email updates, visit the conference website.