$35 million, ‘Restoration, Renovation and Expansion’ underway at Museum of Nebraska Art

Almost bursting at the seams in a building that’s over 100 years old, the Museum of Nebraska Art, known as MONA in Kearney, Nebraska, is temporarily closed now through early 2024 while undergoing a major two-year renovation. The 10-member museum staff is currently working offsite at a temporary location.

The museum is affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The ‘Restoration, Renovation and Expansion project on the site of the 1911 historic post office building comes in at $35 million, with 70% of the money already accrued courtesy of grants, funds from the Nebraska Legislature and private matching donations.

The renovation design team includes over 10 key partners with a construction management team consisting of many subcontractors and much collaboration for the museum.

To be able to tell the story of Nebraska’s history and impact, the renovation will provide more galleries to showcase its stunning collection of historic and contemporary artwork by artists who’ve had an impact in Nebraska.

“We have archival materials and photographs which are important to tell more of our story. We’ll have doubled our exhibition space, and tripled our art collection storage space. We also have new amenities including a lounge space near the coffee bar for visitors to gather, have a light bite to eat, and just socialize in a space we’ve never had before,” said Nicole Herden, MONA’s executive director.

They will also have a large community studio space in the front section. The landscape design is also said to be magnificent and accessible and will have a curated sculpture, and offer a dynamic opportunity to engage in the outdoors, Herden said.

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to do this, especially with the vision and passion of our board of directors. The need to expand, restore and renovate our historic post office building that’s on the National Register of Historic Places has been evident for a decade, well before my time here,” said Herden.

In addition to grant initiatives, they’ve been fortunate to have support of close friends and supporters. The museum continues to seek funds from a variety of foundations, Herden said. They also have a campaign called ‘Nebraska Marvels’ for MONA and the future of Nebraska art.

“We so appreciate that the Nebraska Legislature provided $7.5 million to support this expansion and restoration, which was approved in April 2021. This needed to be matched dollar-for-dollar through private donations,” Herden added.

It’s a big deal, she said, because MONA houses the state art collection. She added that having this support is incredibly meaningful.

MONA hopes to connect even more with schools and teachers, through an art focus with the hire of new director of learning and engagement, a position they are still looking to fill.

Those interested in learning more about MONA can head to the museum’s website at mona.unk.edu.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

