A riding and roping princess

Ever since she saw her first rodeo queen doing the thrilling “Queen’s Run” – tearing across the arena with the flag flying – 12-year-old Felycia Kerkman of Atkinson, Nebraska, was hooked.

“I thought: ‘I want to be like that,’” Kerkman said.

As the Central Nebraska Rodeo Princess, she is as close to reaching that goal as she can possibly be at her current age.

She began competing at the age of eight. It must have been in the genes, as her mother was also a rodeo queen. Kerkman said it is nice to be following in her mother’s footsteps.

Still, she isn’t a rhinestone cowgirl. Her rodeo cred is straight legit. Kerkman competes in junior high rodeo events including barrel racing, pole bending, ribbon roping, goat tying and breakaway roping.

She plans to keep competing even while running for other rodeo royalty. In fact, she earned a spot in the 2021 Nebraska Junior High Rodeo State Finals in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping and (with partner Sage Beck) in ribbon roping.

Kerkman is also a member of Holt County 4-H. She shows sheep, pigs, dogs, cattle and of course horses. She has two horses at this time. “Jimmy” has been with her the longest. She rides Jimmy, 14, in goat tying and breakaway roping events. Jimmy was previously her barrel and pole partner. That job now belongs to “So.” So is 12 and competes in the barrel racing and pole bending events.

Currently, Kerkman is preparing for her run at the “Little Miss Burwell Rodeo” title coming up at the end of July.