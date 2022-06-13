A sense of hope: Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles

There’s a cowboy in South Dakota making a difference in kids’ lives.

Cole Elshere, a saddle bronc rider, National Finals Rodeo qualifier and a rancher, hosts a Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles rodeo champ each June in Faith, South Dakota.

It’s a free camp for youth who want to learn how to ride bareback horses, saddle broncs and bulls, with some Gospel News sprinkled alongside.

It started eight years ago, when one of Elshere’s close friends from college, a bronc rider like Elshere, committed suicide.

Elshere wanted a way to give back, “a way to bring hope to the community and to the kids in my area.”

The camp, which was held May 31-June 1 this year, is two days long. The first day, students practice on the bucking machines and spur boards as instructors look over and adjust students’ equipment to make sure it’s safe and working. They practice chute procedure on saddle horses, putting on bareback riggings and bronc saddles, and students ride out of the chute on the saddle horse to learn how to get off on the pickup man. Then in the evening, a Gospel speaker talks about Jesus and plays Christian music.

Day two starts with a brief Bible study, then students get on bucking horses and bulls.

“Everybody is confident and prepared for the day,” Elshere said. “They can get on as many horses or bulls as they want. We keep running livestock in until we run out of riders or stock, and that’s usually late into the evening.”

Elshere’s wife, Kyndra, grills hamburgers for meals and his mom, Donella, helps. Their church, Bethel Lutheran, donates food and helps serve it.

Elshere secures well-known and competent rodeo athletes as instructors, cowboys who have done well in their disciplines. This year’s bareback coaches were Kelcey Nordvold and Dave Stangle. Saddle bronc instructors were Dylan Schofield, Cash Deal, Jake Costello, Lane Sterling and Elshere; and bull riding coaches were Jeff Bertus and Dylan Madson.

The Christian speaker was Tracy Buer of Bison, South Dakota.

“He’s an incredibly talented guitar player and singer,” Elshere said. “After he speaks, he plays some songs and ties the songs into the message and visits with the kids. He’s able to touch their hearts and open their minds with his calm way of speaking.”

The Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles camp is free of charge to participants. It runs off donations, and Elshere is careful with his budget. “We run it as frugally as we can with the donation dollars we receive.”

His goal is to make sure kids know they aren’t alone and to give them hope.

“I want to help the kids that come to be able to see what life can be like with true hope and a true purpose. Then they’ll be looking up and not have to go to a dark place,” Elshere said.

He and his fellow instructors stay in touch with the participants. “I like to keep the relationships going, so if anybody’s ever struggling, they can reach out to me and not feel distant. If they’re struggling spiritually or emotionally, they have my phone number and can contact me at any time, and I’ll walk them through it the best I can.”

In future years, Elshere hopes to get enough donations that he can provide a place for participants to stay. Right now, they use the local hotel.

He asks for prayers for the camp. “We need additional prayers because when you’re doing something for the Lord, the devil tries to stop it.”

Hosting the camp has been a blessing, he said. “We want to give everybody a chance and give them the best opportunity to learn the fundamentals and move to the next level.”

More information can be found about the camp at https://www.facebook.com/3b.bibles and at https://www.elshereranch.com/free-rodeo-bible-camp.

Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

