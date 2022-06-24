Bullfighter is like family to Abilene rodeo committee

Retired pro rodeo bullfighter Dustin Brewer is the feature on the 2022 Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo buckle.
The Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin man, a native of Elk City, Oklahoma, worked as a bullfighter at the Abilene rodeo fifteen years, starting in 2000, with a year off in 2002 due to a knee injury, then through 2015.
His career began when he tagged along as his older sisters competed in Little Britches Rodeo. He rode bareback horses and bulls in high school, and it was in the practice pen where his talent became evident.
A bull rider got hung up, Brewer recalls, “and I stepped in, got him out, never got touched (by the bull) and thought that was pretty cool.”
Throughout his 27-year career, Brewer worked the Abilene rodeo and other major rodeos including Tucson, Ariz.; Greeley, Colo.; Oakley, Utah; Salt Lake City, and many others like Elk City, Okla., Sikeston, Mo., Burwell, Neb., and Manhattan, Kan.
He also competed in the Wrangler Bullfights, and in 2000, was ranked fourth in the Bullfights when he broke a leg during the Bullfights in Sikeston, ending his chance of competing at the National Finals Rodeo that year.
Brewer loved coming to Abilene. “As soon as you pulled into those gates,” he said, “everyone greeted you, and if they weren’t there, as soon as they came, they greeted you. At some rodeos, you might have three or four people you connect with. In Abilene, you connected with everybody.”
He and his wife Tarra married in Abilene in 2004, because he was so close to committee members. Abilene “was one of the rodeos that was more like family. You weren’t going just to a rodeo, you were going to a family reunion. That’s just how the rodeo committee made you feel.”
The committee loved working with him, said Jerry Marsteller, rodeo committee chair. “He was with us for fifteen years and did one hell of a job. And he said, you guys here aren’t just friends, you’re family. That’s how we consider Dustin and his family.”
Brewer was honored to be included with such greats as Lecile Harris, Mike Mathis, Gerald Roberts and other rodeo legends who have been on buckles.
“Even just to be considered is an honor,” he said. “You have people (on the buckles) that are highly thought of in rodeo, and not just in Abilene but in the world. So to be on one, is pretty amazing, really.”
He and his wife Tarra and sons Brogan and Brylee will be in Abilene for this year’s rodeo.
Brewer’s likeness on the buckle is the sixth in the fifth series. The buckle collection started in 1989.
The annual buckle auction for the rodeo will be held Monday, August 1 at the historic Shockey and Landes Building in Abilene at 324 North Broadway. Buckles numbered one through ten and number 500 will be auctioned off.
Social hour for the auction begins at 7 pm, with the auction to follow at 7:30 pm. The rodeo takes place August 3-6 at 7:30 pm each night in Abilene at Eisenhower Park. For more information, visit www.WildBillHickokRodeo.com
Belt Buckle Series
1st series
- 1989 – Bruce Miller, saddle bronc riding
- 1990 – Cary Bryant, calf roping
- 1991 – Jon Greenough, bareback riding
- 1992 – Tracy Brunner, steer wrestling
- 1993 – Donna Samples, barrel racing
- 1994 – Paul Whitehair, bull riding
- 1995 – 50th anniversary of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo
2nd series
- 1996 – Gerald Roberts, saddle bronc riding
- 1997 – Phil Bryant, calf roping
- 1998 – Mark Brunner, bareback riding
- 1999 – Jim Janke, steer wrestling
- 2000 – Guy Winters, Sr. and Guy Winters, Jr. team roping
- 2001 – Stacy Krueger, barrel racing
- 2002 – John McDonald, bull riding
3rd series
- 2003 – Steve Davis, bareback riding
- 2004 – Ty Brant, calf roping
- 2005 – Jared Roberts, saddle bronc riding
- 2006 – Bob Pound, steer wrestling
- 2007 – Scott Bankes and Billy Randle, team roping
- 2008 – Shaleigh Smith, barrel racing
- 2009 – Geff Dawson, bull riding
4th series
- 2010 – Jerry Short, bareback riding
- 2011 – Wayne Bailey, steer wrestling
- 2012 - Keegan Knox, saddle bronc riding
- 2013- Duane Carson, tie-down roping
- 2014 - Karl Langvardt and Steve Zumbrunn, team roping
- 2015 – Micah Samples, barrel racing
- 2016 – Jimmy Crowther, bull riding
5th series
- 2017 – Glen Dawson, bareback rider
- 2018 – Andrews Rodeo Co., stock contractor
- 2019 – Mike Mathis, rodeo announcer
- 2020 - 75th anniversary buckle (no rodeo due to Covid)
- 2021 – Lecile Harris, rodeo clown and specialty act
- 2022 – Dustin Brewer, bullfighter
