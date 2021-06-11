Carbon pipeline would remove 12M tons of carbon per year

Piping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere has created a bevy of issues for the environment. However, piping carbon dioxide into the Earth's crust may be the first step into solving that issue.
Navigator CO2, an energy company looking to create a nearly 1,500-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline through five Midwestern states, proposed its newest pipeline and carbon sequestration initiative in February and is ready to get rolling on the project.
The proposed pipeline has grown in scope since its February announcement due to higher than expected customer support. With the proposed pipelines having stops in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota on its way to Illinois, the growing pipeline initiative has begun to take shape.
“Essentially everyone who emits CO2 was a customer of the project,” said Matt Vining, the CEO of Navigator. “It’s good for the industry and it’s very exciting.”
The proposed pipeline would be a way to transfer up to 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year to a sequestration site in Illinois. By capping CO2 emissions off of “stacks” from ethanol and fertilizer plants, Navigator is able to use a series of compressors to turn the carbon into liquid carbon that can be easily navigated through the pipeline.
Once it reaches its sequestration site in Illinois, the liquid carbon will be injected several thousand feet into the Earth’s crust into geologically approved sites that allow the carbon to seep through the rocks and calcify.
Vining said the process they will use to sequester this amount of carbon has been around for over 80 years.
“It’s not new, (but) the industrial scale it’s being proposed now is new. The technology is not,” he said.
Choosing the final site in Illinois was complicated. Navigator worked with the Environmental Protection Agency for a long time to find a location that had viable geological formations both above and below ground to support a sequestration site.
Finding sites to sequester carbon has been a challenge. Vining said the Illinois site should last them roughly 20 years of continued sequestering before it’s deemed unusable. For another 20 years after that, Navigator will be tasked with monitoring the carbon and making sure it remains stable underground.
“Over this period of injection, the carbon is calcifying into the rock and the permit requires us to monitor that injection site for another 20 years,” he said. “There is a substantial post-commercial obligation to mitigate unforeseen liability.”
Over the course of this method’s history in the U.S., there hasn’t been a single reported issue post-injection, Vining said. However, Vining also mentioned that only three permits of its kind have ever been issued in the country.
The proposed pipeline and sequestration site have only just begun the process of approval and Vining estimates that it could be roughly 20 months of work to get the permits needed to begin construction and another two years on top of that to finish the project. Navigator estimates that by 2024 the first carbon receipts will be read into their meters at various carbon-capture sites.
Vining said he hopes this is just the beginning of the carbon sequestration initiative globally.
“This is a substantial project but it will sequester less than 10% of all of Iowa’s emissions per year,” he said.
Vining said that ideally this project will grow in scope and turn into one of many separate ways liquid carbon is used. Instead of piping it all underground, Vining said he hopes new methods are developed so just a fraction of the captured carbon has to be stored.
He also hopes for the deveopment of offshore storage sites with larger capacities. While the Illinois site will cap at 12 million tons per year, Vining said the average offshore site could feasibly hit 200 million tons per year due to the unique formations under the seabeds.
“We are big fans of that advancement,” he said.
While ethanol is the big player for Navigator, as Valero’s ethanol plants are the company's primary customers, Vining said any ag business has the ability to contract with them to reduce its carbon footprint and head towards a truly carbon-neutral future.
“A decarbonized ethanol plant gives them an immediate economic shot in the arm and extending the runway for the facility to have a bigger role in energy consumption,” he said.
