Carbon pipeline would remove 12M tons of carbon per year

Piping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere has created a bevy of issues for the environment. However, piping carbon dioxide into the Earth's crust may be the first step into solving that issue.

Navigator CO2, an energy company looking to create a nearly 1,500-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline through five Midwestern states, proposed its newest pipeline and carbon sequestration initiative in February and is ready to get rolling on the project.

The proposed pipeline has grown in scope since its February announcement due to higher than expected customer support. With the proposed pipelines having stops in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota on its way to Illinois, the growing pipeline initiative has begun to take shape.

“Essentially everyone who emits CO2 was a customer of the project,” said Matt Vining, the CEO of Navigator. “It’s good for the industry and it’s very exciting.”

The proposed pipeline would be a way to transfer up to 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year to a sequestration site in Illinois. By capping CO2 emissions off of “stacks” from ethanol and fertilizer plants, Navigator is able to use a series of compressors to turn the carbon into liquid carbon that can be easily navigated through the pipeline.

Once it reaches its sequestration site in Illinois, the liquid carbon will be injected several thousand feet into the Earth’s crust into geologically approved sites that allow the carbon to seep through the rocks and calcify.

Vining said the process they will use to sequester this amount of carbon has been around for over 80 years.