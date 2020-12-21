 Skip to main content
Coronavirus forces cancellation of 2021 Western Farm Show
Next Show - Feb. 25-27, 2022

Out of concern for health and safety, the 2021 Western Farm Show scheduled to take place Feb. 19-21 at the American Royal Complex in Kansas City has been canceled by the Western Equipment Dealers Association, the event producer.

“Given the long history of this event as one of the Midwest’s premier farm shows, this is a very disappointing step to take,” said show manager Ken Dean. “But it is the responsible decision for the protection of everyone involved during the current pandemic.”

The Western Farm Show is one of the region’s largest indoor agricultural attractions, featuring 400,000 square feet of exhibit space filled with new farm and ranch equipment, as well as other thousands of other agricultural products and services.

The event, which draws farmers, ranchers and family members from throughout the Midwest, also offers a livestock low-stress handling demonstration, Health & Safety Roundup, FFA student food drive and Family Living Center with food, health and decor items for sale.

Dean noted the 2021 show would have marked its 60th anniversary, a milestone that will be celebrated instead the following year. “We thank our show attendees, exhibitors and staff for their continued support and look forward to bringing back the Western Farm Show with all of its attractions for the 2022 season,” Dean said.

