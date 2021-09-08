Ambassador program teaches advocacy, leadership to college students

The Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Soybean Board work together each year to sponsor a year-long program for 10 Nebraska college students interested in learning more about the industry and becoming better advocates for agriculture. This effort is called the Corn & Soy Ambassador Program.
According to the Nebraska Corn Growers Association website, throughout the year, students will take part in three seminars and a summer tour. The meetings covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries; the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans; and advocacy and leadership opportunities.
The site further explains the summer agribusiness tour includes manufacturing, production and processing. The goal is to give students more insight into potential jobs in the industry. During the course of the program, students are asked to spend time promoting the state’s corn and soybean grower associations and checkoffs at events such as Husker Harvest Day and Soybean Management Field Days. Following the completion of the program students will be presented a $500 scholarship.
Six of the ambassadors, four young women and two young men, were willing to share their experiences in the program. They are: Halie Andreasen, 19, daughter of Brian and Cheryl Andreasen of St. Edward; Jack Spilker, 22, son of Kyle and Betsy Spilker of DeWitt; Hailey Walmsley, 22, daughter of Jeff and Lynn Walmsley of Norfolk; Lily Woitaszewski, 20, daughter of Larry and Anne Woitaszewski of Wood River; Krystin Oborny, 20, daughter of Chad and Peggy Oborny of Garland; and Tanner Nun, 19, son of Larry and Darcy Nun of Geneva.
All six of the ambassadors are attending UNL. Andreasen is studying agricultural education with a minor in animal science. Walmsley, Oborny and Nun are also majoring in agricultural education. Spilker is majoring in Agronomy, as is Woitaszewski who also has a minor in agricultural economics.
Most of the participants learned of the opportunity as part of an announcement from UNL’s agronomy department. Nun also heard about the program during a meeting of his fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho. Two of his fraternity brothers, Jake Greiss and James McArtor were ambassadors the previous year and suggested it was a worthwhile endeavor.
Each of the young people come from a farm background. Most are at least from fourth-generation farm families.
“I grew up in the house my great-grandparents, Ralph and Tootie Labenz, originally bought in 1958,” Andreasen said. “My parents bought the farm from them and raised myself and my two younger brothers there.”
The Andreasen Family currently raise corn and soybeans while operating a small cow-calf operation and a feedlot.
Spilker has a similar upbringing. He said his great-grandfather bought the home farm in which his family currently lives in 1956. Walmsley said her grandfather and father started a hay grinding business when her father was younger. But, the Walmsley Family has been farming for about four or five generations.
The Woitaszewski Family have been farming and ranching in Nebraska for more than 130 years – about six generations, said Lily. The farm on which she was raised has been in operation since her grandfather, Lavern, established it in 1955.
The Oborny Family is also a multi-generational farm family. Krystin said her great-grandfather came to America from Moravia, located in the eastern section of the current Czech Republic. He was the first of their family to farm, she said. He must have done it right, as Krystin is now the fifth generation to take up the occupation.
Nun said his family was farming since the late 19th century. His current farm has been in the family for six generations. Like his fellow ambassadors, Nun was very involved in agriculture at an early age through 4-H and FFA programs.
“My agriculture teacher had a large impact by showing me what opportunities exist in the agriculture industry and how I can be successful,” Nun said.
Andreasen said she grew up showing livestock in 4-H. She joined FFA and dedicated a large portion of her high school career to the organization. She even served as a Nebraska State FFA Officer from 2018-2019.
“I am still involved with my local 4-H and help with events as needed,” Andreasen said. “This past summer I worked for the Nebraska Department of Education as the FFA intern.”
Spilker said he showed pigs in 4-H. After joining FFA, he and his brother ended up starting a cow-calf herd. Due to his initiative, his father’s seed business has added crop scouting and soil sampling services.
Walmsley was the president of her 4-H club for six years. She showed sheep, dairy and goats. In high school she was also involved in FFA.
Unfortunately for Woitaszewski, Wood River lacked an FFA chapter until her last couple of years in high school. She did participate once it was available. She said, on the other hand, 4-H activities, such as sewing, cattle and goats, occupied the majority of her time.
“I was involved in 4-H for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I miss it.”
Oborny was the president of her school’s FFA chapter her senior year. Prior to that she was heavily involved in 4-H. In addition to static exhibits, she showed cattle and even did a few years of showing chickens, she said.
Becoming a Corn & Soy Ambassador was basically an extension of Oborny’s overall aspiration to be an advocate for agriculture in general. She is an avid campaigner for ag ed.
“I taught an agricultural literacy class to first graders in an after school program last year,” she said. “I am also the leadership chair of my professional agricultural sorority, Sigma Alpha.”
She is joined in that pulpit by Woitaszewski, who serves as secretary of UNL’s Commodity Marketing Club. This also not her first time as an envoy. She also serves as an ambassador for UNL’s Department of Agronomy and Horticulture and is a member of the university’s Agronomy Club.
As mentioned, the ambassadors participated in three seminars covering government policies affecting the industry as well as the role of the boards related to the two crops.
According to Andreasen, the group was given a tour of the Nebraska Capitol where they were allowed to sit in on a committee meeting. She said her favorite seminar included hearing from Morgan Wrich, director of grower services with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association; Lori Luebbe, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Association; Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board; and Mick Mines, a lobbyist for the NeCGA and NSA.
Woitaszewski said this was her favorite part of the program. She said it allowed her to see agriculture at a whole new level.
“I’ve been around agriculture on both the production side and business side,” she said. “It was amazing to finally see the policy side of ag and how decisions are being made.”
Oborny agreed. She said, the program allowed her to learn a little more about the policy side of the industry, as well as how to communicate with people who do not agree with some agricultural practices. She also enjoyed meeting the industry leaders and networking.
The tours were also popular amongst the young ambassadors. In fact it was Spilker’s favorite part of the experience. He said the group toured Hiland Dairy in Omaha, the Kawasaki Plant in Lincoln, Union Pacific headquarters in Omaha, the Farm Credit Services office in Omaha, the Fresh Thyme Market in Lincoln and Midwest Laboratories in Omaha.
“I enjoyed being able to talk with these businesses,” Spilker said. “To hear how they operate and the services they offer was pretty cool.”
Oborny agreed that the tours were her favorite part of the program. Walmsley said she thought the Hiland Dairy plant tour was very interesting. Attending agribusiness events also ranked high on the ambassadors’ list of favorite activities. The group had several chances to accompany the corn and soybean boards to various events, and get to know people, Walmsley said.
“I got to go with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Corn Board to a farmers tailgate event,” she said. “We shared with consumers about agriculture and answered any of their questions or concerns.”
One interaction particularly stuck in her mind. That was when a woman asked her about genetically modified crops. She wondered if they were dangerous for her health. Walmsley said she and the others were able to help answer her questions and assure her GMO crops are safe and heavily researched.
“My favorite thing was attending the Midland International Auto Show,” Andreasen said. “We worked at the American Ethanol Booth.”
She said it was “a really cool opportunity” as they were able to see consumers make the connection between the corn grown at home and the ethanol that is put into their vehicles.
“One of the most useful things I did with the ambassador program was a job shadow crop scouting with an agronomist,” Spilker said. “It was really helpful to get hands-on experience with soil sampling.”
The personal connections made during the experience also resonated with the other ambassadors. Walmsley said the educational opportunities were important, but it was the people she would remember most.
“I had a great time getting to know the other ambassadors, as well as getting to attend various promotional events,” Oborny echoed.
Nun also stated his favorite part of the program was meeting all of the amazing people in agribusiness; especially in the corn and ethanol industries. He said meeting and working with people who shared his passion about Nebraska agribusiness was inspirational.
Most of the ambassadors interviewed plan to continue farming either on their own or as part of their family operations. All of them plan to stay in agriculture in one form or another, though. Indeed, Spilker is anxious to get back to farming.
“I plan to farm once I am able to find some ground to rent,” he said.
Future ag ed teachers Oborny and Nun hope to have the best of both worlds. Oborny said she plans to be a teacher and also have a farming operation. Nun said his overall plan is to “return to his roots” at the family farm located just southeast of Geneva. That is where he grew his passion for Nebraska agriculture, he said.
“I plan to become an agriculture teacher after college,” Walmsley said. “I hope to end up back on a farm someday.”
Andreasen plans to continue her ag advocacy inside the classroom and outside of it. She said her agricultural education degree will allow her to share in the classroom, but her love of people will compel her to educate both producers and consumers about agriculture.
“I definitely see myself staying involved in different ways on our family’s operation,” Woitaszewski said. “However, I plan to use my agronomy degree and explore other opportunities in ag field.”
If anyone is considering getting involved in the ambassador program, these participants wholly endorse the idea. It has multiple opportunities for education and enjoyment, Walmsley said.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to get to know the Nebraska Corn and Soybean Associations,” Woitaszewski said. “How they work to better the agriculture industry and Nebraska’s farmers.”
Oborny said if she knew anyone who was interested in the corn and soybean ambassador program she would tell them “go for it.” She believes it was the experiences of the program that helped her earn an internship in St. Louis with the National Corn Growers Association.
Nun said the experiences with the ambassador program, in addition to his involvement in 4-H and FFA, have shown him the opportunities that exist in agribusiness and how he can be successful.
“After graduation, I plan to be an agriculture teacher where I will be heavily active with Nebraska FFA and 4-H,” Nun said. “It’s my goal to be able to share those same opportunities to others and lead them on a path to be successful in the agriculture industry.”
Jon Burleson reports for the Midwest Messenger from eastern Nebraska. Reach him at jon.burleson@lee.net.
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.