Ambassador program teaches advocacy, leadership to college students

The Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Soybean Board work together each year to sponsor a year-long program for 10 Nebraska college students interested in learning more about the industry and becoming better advocates for agriculture. This effort is called the Corn & Soy Ambassador Program.

According to the Nebraska Corn Growers Association website, throughout the year, students will take part in three seminars and a summer tour. The meetings covers state and federal policies affecting the corn and soybean industries; the role of checkoff programs in promoting corn and soybeans; and advocacy and leadership opportunities.

The site further explains the summer agribusiness tour includes manufacturing, production and processing. The goal is to give students more insight into potential jobs in the industry. During the course of the program, students are asked to spend time promoting the state’s corn and soybean grower associations and checkoffs at events such as Husker Harvest Day and Soybean Management Field Days. Following the completion of the program students will be presented a $500 scholarship.

Six of the ambassadors, four young women and two young men, were willing to share their experiences in the program. They are: Halie Andreasen, 19, daughter of Brian and Cheryl Andreasen of St. Edward; Jack Spilker, 22, son of Kyle and Betsy Spilker of DeWitt; Hailey Walmsley, 22, daughter of Jeff and Lynn Walmsley of Norfolk; Lily Woitaszewski, 20, daughter of Larry and Anne Woitaszewski of Wood River; Krystin Oborny, 20, daughter of Chad and Peggy Oborny of Garland; and Tanner Nun, 19, son of Larry and Darcy Nun of Geneva.