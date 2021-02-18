An eye on corn rootworm

Corn rootworm infestations have picked up across the Midwest and Plains states in recent years, and those pesky little larvae can destroy a significant amount of corn if they aren’t treated properly.

A number of business and university researchers are looking into the potential causes for the rise in corn rootworm – or CRW.

Rob-See-Co of Elkhorn, Nebraska, is one company looking into the problem plaguing corn fields across farm country. They wanted to know how corn rootworm species and numbers were evolving after they noticed a 20% decline in the number of farmers using corn rootworm traits in their fields. The smaller number of farmers using those traits was due at least in part to lower commodity prices.

The company started its study by putting traps in the field to catch adult corn rootworm beetles. They put them out in three-week increments, explained Kip Rowe, regional sales manager for Rob-See-Co.

“We put traps out the week before the peak flying period, the week of peak flight and then a week after,” he said. “Then you go in and count the number of beetles per trap, per day, by species.”

The University of Minnesota is also looking into higher numbers of corn rootworm. Extension officials there are seeing higher numbers in non-rotated corn fields. Bruce Potter is an extension entomologist with the Southwest Minnesota Research and Outreach Center in Lamberton.

“We’re seeing more problems with northern and western corn rootworm,” Potter said. “That’s even in some of the fields with pyramids, so that’s a big concern.”