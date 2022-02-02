Aurora Cooperative to host ACE Summit event in Grand Island

Aurora Cooperative will be hosting its 2022 ACE Summit Feb. 15 at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island, featuring keynote speaker Jordy Nelson, Super Bowl Champion and Green Bay Packers legend, along with our owner profitability general sessions.
This year’s workshops will include topics on current cyber security threats, a commodity panel featuring both grain and fertilizer, farm succession planning and then our first-ever farmer panel led by Brandon Hamer, who heads up our popular Bushel Up weekly video series.
On Feb. 15, registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the day will be kicked off with the keynote address from Jordy Nelson. The first general session on “Cyber Security Threats” with Kenneth Schmutz, FBI Omaha Supervisor for the Cyber Squad is next, followed by lunch. General sessions after lunch starting at 1 p.m. will be:
• Commodity Panel with Kelly Herrick, risk advisor at Advanced Trading, and Josh Linville, director of fertilizer at StoneX
• Farm Succession Planning with Brandon Dirkschneider, CFP managing principal at Insurance Design Management
• First-ever Farmer Panel on Data and Whole Farm Planning Moderated by Brandon Hamer, director of precision crop management at Aurora Cooperative.
There will be an evening reception with cocktails and appetizers held after the general sessions, along with a silent auction with funds to benefit local Teammates Mentoring Programs across the state.
The annual business meeting will be held virtually at 11 a.m. Feb. 16. Prior to the meeting, Ken Zuckerberg, lead economist on Grain and Farm Supply at CoBank, will present an economic outlook virtually. The link to the virtual event will be sent out closer to the event via email and through social media platforms.
For those interested in attending the ACE Summit, registration can be found online at auroracoop.com, or you can register by calling the Aurora main office at 402-694-2106.