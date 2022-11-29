Be aware of nutrient loss from harvesting corn silage and baling cornstalks

As a farmer, you understand the importance of healthy soil to grow a plentiful crop. You also know how taxing the drought has been on your fields, livestock and checkbook.

Dry conditions across the Midwest forced many producers to chop corn for silage this year. The value of standing corn chopped for silage was predicted to be 7.65 times greater than the price of corn, as stated in an article by Cropping Systems Extension Educator Sarah Sivits on Sept. 4.

Whether trying to get more profit out of the residue or extend tight hay supplies, it seems that more fields than usual were baled for cornstalks, as well. Removing that valuable crop residue from the field is not without consequences.

“Whenever we take away green matter or plant residue, there’s often as much carbon in the plant tissue as there is in the grain itself,” said Keith Byerly, an agronomist from Bloomfield, Nebraska with the Mosaic Company.

When corn is harvested for silage rather than for grain, the loss of nutrients can be significant: twice as much nitrogen, 40% more phosphorus, four times more potassium and twice as much sulfur.

Typically, plant material left in the field is decomposed through microbial activity, or precipitation washes water-soluble nutrients into the soil. When the biomass is harvested as silage or bales, no recovery is offered unless producers apply fertilizer to meet the crop residue removal.

Even those fields that were not stripped of residue may not be recycling nutrients as efficiently as possible; lack of moisture can equate to a lack of decomposition. Water-soluble nutrients, such as potassium, rely on rainfall to accelerate the process.

“Mobile nutrients may not have gotten back into the soil because we haven’t had normal rainfall,” Byerly said.

Producers and agronomists must keep this in mind when analyzing soil sample results. Byerly notes that potassium levels might be lower than expected this fall or pH levels may differ because of the lack of fall moisture.

Ideally, producers should wait to soil sample until a significant rainfall is received. However, Byerly recognizes this may not be practical. Sample when it best fits into your field work schedule.

It is important to soil sample after removing the crop residue to amend the nutrients for the 2023 and 2024 growing seasons.

Soil testing is all about quality control, Byerly said.

“When soil is mellow, it’s easy to get consistent depth with the probe,” he said.

With the dry, hard ground this year, it will be more difficult to pull soil samples. When doing so, make sure you have a consistent core and watch the depth.

For producers who routinely harvest silage, a fertility plan is probably already part of their farming practices. Byerly is more concerned about the producer who is removing biomass for the first time or out of the norm.

“You have to compensate for the nutrient removal,” said Byerly.

He added that soil tests taken after removing the nutrients for the first time may not accurately reflect what or how much fertilizer should be added to replace the nutrients lost. Do not overcompensate.

All producers should work with their local advisor, such as a certified crop advisor or professional agronomist, to figure fertilizer needs.

Tools are also available online. A nutrient removal calculator can be found at www.cropnutrition.com.

“Be realistic about what was removed to properly account for removal of nutrients,” Byerly said.