Be conscious about marketing in 2023

The agricultural economy is in good shape overall at the end of 2022, despite many challenges like supply chain delays and higher input costs. Those challenges have many in the industry looking to 2023 with some trepidation. However, Stephen Nicholson, global sector strategist for grain and oilseeds with Rabobank, says that nervousness about 2023 has backed off a bit.

“We’re not as concerned as we were and are still optimistic about 2023,” he said. “When we looked at the margins for next year, we knew input costs are going up, and we thought we might be looking at a breakeven year or possibly going into the red a bit.”

However, as 2022 went on and commodity prices stayed strong, he said the revenue side of the farming business stayed “pretty high.” So, as those prices stayed strong and as he looked ahead, the production margins for corn, soybeans, and wheat remained positive - particularly for corn and soybeans, he added.

“Do the margins look as good next year as in 2020, 2021, and this year,” he asked. “Probably not. But the good news is we don’t think they’ll be negative going into the year."

Farmers will need to monitor their costs closely, but they also need to be conscious about marketing, he added.

“When those opportunities come about to lock in those margins, you need to do it and move on,” said Nicholson, an Iowa native. “Don’t worry about it going another nickel or dime higher. When you can lock in positive margins, do it.”

Nicholson holds a bachelor’s in farm operations and agricultural education and a master’s in agricultural economics, both from Iowa State University. Looking to 2023, he puts soybeans and wheat “in the driver’s seat,” and for different reasons.

“The world’s major exporters have their wheat stocks coming down,” he said. “They’re only holding about 70% of the world’s wheat. When the world's biggest exporters don't have anything to ship overseas, where will the rest of the world find the wheat they need?"

Wheat has a positive price picture due in part to what’s happening in Ukraine and Russia. However, soybeans are a different story.

“Stocks are pretty tight in soybeans,” Nicholson said. “People are putting a lot of importance on Brazil producing a 150-million-metric-ton crop. There’s a lot of growing season left, so we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves.”

Other interesting developments in the soybean industry include what’s happening in biodiesel. Renewable diesel production capacity has bypassed traditional biodiesel production. The challenge that brings is more plants coming online with not enough available feedstock for them all. The demand for vegetable oil is very strong from the biofuel sector.

“Think about all the crushing facilities going up in the Northern Plains and the northwestern Corn Belt due to the high oil demand,” Nicholson said. “Down the road, the downside to that is what to do with all the meal. When you look at the livestock sector, the growth isn’t at a fast enough rate to use up all the meal that will be coming out of those plants.”

Given those factors in soybeans and wheat, he thinks they will lead the market higher in 2023. However, he said corn is always king, and there will be opportunities ahead for that commodity.

“Demand for corn in the livestock sector is OK,” he said. “Ethanol demand is OK. But then you notice things are tight because the supply side hasn’t been very good.”

But Nicholson said looking at the basis for all three crops, particularly corn and soybeans, they’re very high. That tells you either the demand side is there, farmers aren’t selling, or a little bit of both. But Nicholson said he won’t count corn out of the equation heading into next year.

Some of his modeling shows an arc ahead for soybean demand, but corn acres stay relatively flat at 88-90 million acres. He doesn’t think that will change much because of the built-in demand from people who need corn.

There may be more opportunities for corn producers in the future. The biggest one in the year ahead is sustainable aviation fuel, and corn could play a big part. Nicholson describes a biodiesel path and an ethanol path.

“Biodiesel and renewable diesel feedstocks are already tight, which means it may not be the way to go for sustainable aviation fuel. That opens up a path for ethanol,” he said.

ADM already has a memorandum of understanding with Gevo (a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company in Colorado) to buy up to half of ADM’s ethanol production to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

“That’s a big deal and another lifeline for ethanol production into the future,” he said.