Beck's expands to Nebraska

Beck's, the largest family-owned, retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the U.S., has expanded westward into Nebraska.
The expansion adds more than 15 million acres of corn and soybeans to Beck’s marketing area, bringing its total reach to 75% of the corn and soybean farmers in the U.S.
“We're so excited to plant roots in the Cornhusker state,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s. “When we move into new territories, we want to have the right people in place, quality products, and innovative technologies to serve farmers at a local level. Since our beginning, we've put a strong emphasis on doing the right thing for farmers. It's a one-on-one, personal relationship that still stands at the center of everything we do.”
Founded in 1937, Beck's is in its fifth generation of family members who work in the business. Beck's has experienced significant growth with new sales territories, new facility locations, and new employees.
Beck’s recently purchased a seed distribution and processing facility in Coon Rapids, Iowa to support Nebraska farmers. In addition, Beck's will utilize facilities in Beaman, Colfax, and Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to support seed distribution and customer service.
Jon Abrahamson, a fifth-generation farmer of Axtell, Nebraska said “Beck's has maintained their independence as a family-owned seed company, and their motto, Farmer's At Heart, holds true in their commitment to helping farmers succeed. Beck's will give Nebraska farmers the diversity in products that no other company can provide.”
Beck’s stands equipped with the necessary infrastructure and welcomes three industry veterans from Nebraska to support this measure. Mark Pieper of Lincoln joins Beck's as a regional business manager, while Mark Dickey of Grand Island, and Tony Babe, of Gretna will serve as area team leaders for the new territory. As Beck's grows, they are committed to adding more employees and farmer-dealers to provide Nebraska farmers with exceptional localized service.
Beck's plans to introduce Practical Farm Research (PFR) to Nebraska farmers through its extensive network of PFR sites. PFR helps farmers find new ways to manage their farms better and increase their return on investment. Nebraska farmers will be able to see how Beck's products are tailored to perform in local growing conditions.
For more information about Beck's products, services, and dealer network, visit www.beckshybrids.com or call 800-937-2325. To contact Mark Pieper, call 402-641-4056. To contact Mark Dickey, call 308-380-8590. To contact Tony Babe, call 402-880-2861.