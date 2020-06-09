The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court in California threw all of agriculture a curveball June 3, deciding to pull the Environmental Protection Agency registration on three dicamba herbicides.
In recent seasons since the approval of dicamba-tolerant soybeans, farmers reported issues with the herbicide drifting and killing off-target crops. After a certain length of time, the ruling would make it no longer legal for farmers to use Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia. However, the legal wrangling is likely far from over, so farmers in some states like Nebraska and Kansas can use the products for now.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the EPA is likely to seek some further review of the issue, most likely under emergency circumstances. Therefore, until the legal process is concluded, the Nebraska Ag Department says it will continue to allow farmers to use any of the three products.
“The Nebraska Department of Agriculture hasn’t issued a stop-sale order and will enforce the sales and applications of these products as they are currently registered in Nebraska,” Director Steve Wellman said.
EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler offered further guideance Monday night, June 8.
“Growers and commercial applicators may use existing stocks that were in their possession on June 3, 2020, the effective date of the Court decision,” the agency said in its order. “Such use must be consistent with the product’s previously-approved label and may not continue after July 31, 2020.”
The EPA also said distribution or sale by any person is generally prohibited except for ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant. The EPA’s order will ease some of the devastating economic consequences for farmers and the rural communities they live in.
“At the height of the growing season, the court’s decision has threatened the livelihood of our nation’s farmers and the global food supply,” Wheeler said in a statement. “The ‘cancellation and existing stocks order’ is consistent with the EPA’s standard practice following registration invalidation, and is designed to advance compliance, ensure regulatory certainty, and to prevent the misuse of existing stocks.”
The Kansas Department of Agriculture had been taking a similar approach to Nebraska, in that sales and application can continue. “Both activities can continue until the registration is pulled by the EPA, if it comes to that,” said Dennis Hupe, field services director with the Kansas Soybean Association.
The timing of the decision is not good for farmers who use those products. Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said: “The court’s ruling in the middle of the growing season is unconscionable. We’re doing everything we can to find an immediate solution to prevent Nebraska farmers from being harmed by the poorly-timed court ruling.”
Nelson pointed out that farmers are already reeling from the impacts of COVID-19, and this court decision would only make a bad situation worse if it eventually goes into full effect. The Farm Bureau said dicamba products are tightly regulated and agricultural producers only have a limited window to use those products.
“We are in that window of use time right now, but that window is rapidly closing,” Nelson said. “The timing of the court’s decision has needlessly created tremendous uncertainty for farmers. Worse yet, many farmers made planting decisions and herbicide purchases based on their understanding that these dicamba products would be available for their weed control programs.”
If the ruling should go into full effect at some point, Hupe says the soybean and cotton crops in Kansas would be “hit hard.” Much of both crops are still within the window of application to control the weeds that have to be dealt with to make the crops successful. Kansas farmers have seen some planting delays, especially in the southeast, and still have beans to put in the ground.
“What we want is for the EPA to take its time in responding to the ruling,” Hupe said. “I believe they have some time to respond to the court decision and we’re hoping the EPA can at least help us get through this season. The EPA does have some flexibility to say something like ‘we will use up the product that’s available, we will review this, and then we could pull the registration after the season is over.’ I think they have a lot of options available to them.
“There is no way to backfill enough chemical to save those crops if the planned usage of dicamba is not there,” Hupe added.
There’s a lot at stake yet in the 2020 growing season, especially in Kansas.
“We’re likely past the 45-day application window for the early planted beans,” Hupe said. “At the same time, we still have beans that are going into the ground, first-crop beans and not after-wheat beans, and farmers will need to be able to apply that product to control things like pigweed and others.”
The EPA, which is responsible for the oversight of the labeling authorizing their sale and use of the dicamba products, is currently looking at options after reviewing the court’s decision. The Nebraska Farm Bureau has also reached out to EPA Administrator Wheeler to encourage the agency to bring some certainty to an uncertain situation.
“Right now, it’s business as usual,” Hupe said, “but pay close attention in the days to come.”
Editor's Note: This story was updated June 9 at 8:20 a.m. to reflect the EPA's guidance.