Central Valley Ag pays $4.35M in dividends

Central Valley Ag Beloit Kansas

Members of the Central Valley Ag team walk the grounds in Beloit, Kan.

 Submitted photo

Central Valley Ag (CVA) continues to give back to patrons, demonstrating the cooperative spirit. Recently, CVA’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of patronage to its member-owners.

A total payout of $10 million was approved based on Central Valley Ag’s volume in the last fiscal year. A total $4.35 million will be returned in cash, while the remaining $5.65 million has been allocated as non-qualified equity to be returned in a future year.

“I am proud of CVA’s performance, and our ability to deliver these payments to our patrons,” Central Valley Ag CEO Carl Dickinson said. “We truly appreciate the business of our member-owners and are excited to share in the success of the cooperative.”

Checks were mailed to patrons on Dec. 9.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, Neb. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.

Stockholm Grains: Bigger, better, faster, more
Crop

Stockholm Grains: Bigger, better, faster, more

  • Updated
  • 2 min to read

In 2018, a thunderstorm leveled the grain storage system of Stockholm Grains. “It was devastating,” said Stockholm Grains manager Gabe Cox. He chose to find the silver lining in this particular cloud and decided not only to rebuild, but upgrade in the process.

Harvest help from afar
Crop

Harvest help from afar

  • Updated

With a need for extra help at grain elevators especially during fall harvest and wheat harvest, the Central Valley Ag cooperative in Nebraska …

Microbes and plants: A dynamic duo
Crop

Microbes and plants: A dynamic duo

Drought stress has been a major roadblock in crop success, and this obstacle will not disappear anytime soon. Luckily, a dynamic duo like Batm…

