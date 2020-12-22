Central Valley Ag pays $4.35M in dividends

Central Valley Ag (CVA) continues to give back to patrons, demonstrating the cooperative spirit. Recently, CVA’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of patronage to its member-owners.
A total payout of $10 million was approved based on Central Valley Ag’s volume in the last fiscal year. A total $4.35 million will be returned in cash, while the remaining $5.65 million has been allocated as non-qualified equity to be returned in a future year.
“I am proud of CVA’s performance, and our ability to deliver these payments to our patrons,” Central Valley Ag CEO Carl Dickinson said. “We truly appreciate the business of our member-owners and are excited to share in the success of the cooperative.”
Checks were mailed to patrons on Dec. 9.
Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, Neb. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.