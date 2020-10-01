After several years, Hastings farmer Lynn Chrisp is concluding his service with the National Corn Growers Association’s (NCGA) Corn Board.
As NCGA began its new fiscal year Oct. 1, Chrisp transitioned out of his role as the chairman of the board, where he served a total of nine years.
“It’s hard to describe the impact Lynn Chrisp has had on our nation’s corn industry,” said Dan Nerud, president of Nebraska Corn Growers Association and farmer from Dorchester. “He has always been someone I’ve looked up to in my own life. He’s the kind of leader who is truly serving for the betterment of the industry. He’s one-of-a-kind, and I look forward to working with him down the road.”
In total, Chrisp has spent over 30 years serving corn farmers through state and national leadership roles. At the national level, he has served on numerous NCGA action teams and has worked on several issues impacting corn farmers, such as global agricultural trade, production, stewardship, biotechnology and ethanol. His most recent work focused on ethanol’s role as a low carbon, high octane fuel, in which a bill was recently introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives.
On the local level, Chrisp became a member of Nebraska Corn Growers in 1988. He previously served as chairman of state corn grower’s government relations committee with oversight for state and national issues. He also was involved in planning the association’s leadership program to Washington, D.C. Chrisp was instrumental in leveraging the strengths of Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association to implement a more unified brand under Nebraska Corn.
“Lynn has been a staple in the corn world for a long time,” said David Bruntz, chairman of Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “Even though Lynn is concluding his time on NCGA’s Corn Board, I expect and hope that he continues to be involved as an active leader in our corn industry. He has a proven track record of success, and our state’s farmers have benefitted from his service.”
Chrisp farms near Hastings with his wife, Michelle. He will continue to serve farmers at the local level with the state association, and he also will work with NCGA through its foundation. Away from corn grower activities, Chrisp has served as member and chairman of Nebraska’s Southern Public Power District’s board of directors.