Issues with corn rootworm appear to be trending in the wrong direction for farmers across the Midwest and the Plains States as damage estimates from the pest are going up. The derecho that marched through Iowa in August knocked down a lot of corn, and agronomists are wondering if corn rootworm made the damage even worse.
Minnesota-based Tim Dahl is an agronomic service representative with Syngenta. He and fellow agronomists from Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota all noticed that corn rootworm infestations appear to be spreading rapidly and covering more territory than before.
“I don’t want to say it’s showing up in pockets around farm country because it’s bigger than that,” Dahl said. “We see more and more damage across the Midwest caused by corn rootworm.”
After derecho flattened corn fields in Iowa, he wonders if the pest is making an already bad situation even worse or if the windstorm could possibly be masking some serious issues with corn rootworm infection.
There is no question that the pressure from corn rootworm has gone up in recent years, he said. The most widely used system to control the rootworm is seeds with genetic traits to protect against it. That system has worked well, he said, and it’s easy for farmers to use. However, corn rootworm has begun to adapt.
“We are beginning to see some anecdotal evidence that the larval hatch is starting to spread out,” he said.
Some of the first traits developed to fight the pest were single-stack, he said, and there were some resistance issues. There were a large number of acres planted with rootworm technology – 63% of Nebraska crops contain the technology, 78% in Iowa and 87% of Minnesota’s total acres, according to Dahl. In all, that makes for about 80% of corn acres in the Midwest planted with some variation of corn rootworm traits.
“As corn rootworm adapts and becomes more prevalent, they become more of a challenge to control,” he said, advocating for a combination of attacks to ward off the pest.
In controlling weeds, farmers don’t use just one strategy for control, and insects are no different, he said. Using an effective insecticide in combination with genetic traits can help, he said.
“With all traits, that rootworm larvae need to eat that root to take in enough protein to cause the reaction that disrupts their digestion and kills them,” he said, adding that those genetic traits combined with insecticides protect roots from feeding, especially early in the season. “That will protect more root mass and give those plants a chance to produce those proteins that control the insect.”
There are other things farmers can do to help control the increasing pressure caused by corn rootworm.
“It’s not just about chemistries,” Dahl said. “It’s about things like crop rotation. You can also put out sticky traps to see which fields are carrying the most pressure.”
Syngenta put together a “decision tree” to help farmers make plans.
“Decisions are made based on things like cropping practices, pressure you’ve seen in the past, your crop rotations, and all those other things,” Dahl said. “It’s a decision tree that brings it all together to recommend the right number of prevention strategies to control corn rootworm.”
One thing the decision tree emphasizes is that successful rootworm management requires a multi-year, whole-farm approach. It’s also not a one-size-fits-all process, either.
The chart gives specific recommended control practices based on whether a farmer has low pest pressure or higher levels of infestation. For high levels, one Syngenta recommendation is rotating to a non-host crop like soybeans. With low pressure, Syngenta recommends continuous corn containing control traits combined with soil insecticide.
While there is a cost to implement strategies to control corn rootworm, there’s also a cost if farmers don’t take those implementation steps. Dahl said the “scary part” about corn rootworm is the possibility of missing the signs of infestation.
“If there isn’t a lot of wind or weather events early in the season, that can cover up yield loss,” he said. “If the larvae are nibbling on the roots and the corn doesn’t tip at all, you may not see any signs. However, when you have those early wind events combined with larval feeding, you’ll usually see the ‘goose-necked’ corn, where it tips a bit and then tries to start growing straight up again. Of course, with the larger wind events, the corn topples over.”
The best way to spot signs is to scout your fields. Proper scouting methods can include digging up roots or putting up sticky traps to detect infestation levels.
“It’s not a lot of fun to be out in the fields during the middle of the growing season, but it’s a part of a successful CRW control strategy,” Dahl said.