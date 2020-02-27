Corn, soybean disease won’t be hard to spot in 2020

Tar spot is on Extension’s most wanted list for corn crop growers this season. It can be easily identified by the tar-like black spots on both sides of corn leaves. Phyllachora maydis and/or Monographella maydis in Latin America crop. Strain was confirmed in the U.S. in 2015. Symptoms include: black dots(ascomata), “Fisheye” rings, and <50% yield loss.