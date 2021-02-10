Corn, soybean products have an eye toward crop protection

With spring not far off, farmers are thinking about the latest corn and soybean offerings, and there are products coming this this year with new regional trait offerings.

As farmers are keenly attuned to commodity prices, officials at Bayer Crop Sciences say they can maximize returns with the latest technology.

The newest corn and soybean technology offered from DeKalb and Asgrow will be tested on regional farms and throughout the country this summer and offered to farmers this fall. Bayer officials say they are excited about the new technology grown and tested for the Central Plains.

For DeKalb corn, the company just finished advancing 21 new hybrids with relative maturity that goes from 90-120 days, said Craig Schaal, DeKalb/Asgrow regional agronomy lead, based in Burlington, Colorado. Those will be tested on farms this season.

“We need to make sure our agronomy team positions them correctly,”Schaal said. “We characterize our products according to different soil in the area – whether it’s a clay versus a sandy soil – or a tough acre versus a high-yield environment to recommend products where they belong.”

There are three new corn products with their exclusive genetics. DeKalb DKC57-29RIB Brand Blend is a new Trecepta RIB Complete product.

“This product has really great agronomics, including roots, stalks and test weight and top-end yield potential. The Trecepta trait package brings a broad spectrum of insect protection,” Schaal said.

DeKalb DKC62-22RIB Brand Blend is a product that belongs on some of the toughest drought-stressed acres, he said.