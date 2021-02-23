Cover crops have key role in resilient soils

Resilience is the ability to recover from stress, and in the case of crops, healthy soil helps guard against water stress.

In a University of Nebraska-Lincoln webinar Feb. 11 participants learned that cover crops contribute to a healthy, resilient soil, with its impacts that can be seen and felt through the soil.

Cover crops provide an active, protective blanket that not only provides surface cover, but also enhances soil biology and structure, speaker Jerry Hatfield said.

Hatfield is retired director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment in Ames, Iowa.

As cover crops put on growth above ground, there’s a lot of activity below the surface, too. As they convert solar energy to carbohydrates, they put excess energy into the soil. .

“They also improve microbial biomass carbon, and produce a major improvement in productivity within 150 days of adding the cover crop,” Hatfield said.

With cover crops, soil water evaporation is reduced, there’s an increased supply of organic matter to create stable aggregates, and high biological activity creates less runoff.

From on-farm research that added to his studies, Hatfield found that with cover crops, soil is capable of storing more water. There’s more resilience in years with uneven distribution of rainfall, which helps crops along.

The best way to change soil health is providing it with food, water, air and shelter – the same conditions that humans want, Hatfield said.