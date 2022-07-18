Cover crops, no till day July 26 in Curtis

Crop and livestock producers will learn about cover crops for forage production and livestock grazing during a Cover Cropping and Conservation Field Day in Curtis, Nebraska July 26.
The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) is partnering with the Center for Rural Affairs and Nebraska Extension and in offering the program and field demonstrations.
Attendees will receive instruction and guidance on:
People are also reading…
- Fitting cover crops into dryland and irrigated production for soil health and weed control,
- Cover crops for grazing and forages,
- Cover crop selection tool, and
- U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that offer conservation incentives.
Speakers will be said NCTA agronomy professor Brad Ramsdale, Jerry Volesky and Chuck Burr of the West Central Research, Education and Extension Center in North Platte, Gary Lesoing, Extension Educator Nemaha County and Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Resource Education (SARE) coordinator, Justin Carter of the Center for Rural Affairs, and Rich Russell of Arrow Seed.
Participants will meet at 10 a.m. at NCTA’s Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center, Siminoe and University streets in Curtis.
Registrations are requested for materials and the free meal. Register at https://www.cfra.org/events. For information, contact Justin Carter at justinc@cfra.org.