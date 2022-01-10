Cover Your Acres conference highlights agronomic, economic issues

The 19th annual Cover Your Acres winter conference will take place on Jan. 18-19 at the Gateway Civic Center in Oberlin.
Lucas Haag, an agronomist with K-State Research and Extension’s Northwest Research-Extension Center in Colby, said producers, crop consultants and other experts are encouraged to attend the conference, which is co-hosted by K-State Research and Extension and several sponsors.
“Input costs and logistics are big on everyone's mind right now,” Haag said. “So, we have Jordan Steele, the lead economist with Northwest Kansas Farm Management Association, presenting an analysis of members’ data and trying to look at what is driving profitability in northwest Kansas operations and the potential pitfalls producers should be aware of.”
In addition, presentations by Haag and K-State agronomy professor Dorivar Ruiz-Diaz will focus on economic aspects of this year’s soil fertility management and fertilizer decisions.
Sarah Lancaster, an extension weed scientist with K-State’s Department of Agronomy, will be presenting on best ways to contend with herbicide shortages, long-term storage issues and maximizing efficacy. Cody Creech, a dryland cropping specialist with the University of Nebraska at Scottsbluff, will be presenting on opportunities to wage a successful war on difficult weeds, such as Palmer amaranth and kochia.
Other topics include:
• Soil health strategies in dryland farming.
• Changing insect management strategies.
• Soil carbon.
• Managing hayed and grazed forages for profit.
• A review and outlook of High Plains weather by Jeff Hutton with the National Weather Service in Dodge City.
The same program will be offered both days of the conference; Haag encourages participants to attend both days to catch most – or all – of the programs. The program offers 10 continuing education credits for certified crop advisors and two CEU’s for commercial applicators.
Registration begin at 7:45 a.m., with educational sessions ending at 5 p.m. followed by a social on Jan. 18, where attendees can visit with industry representatives and conference speakers while enjoying heavy hors d’oeurves.
Early registration is due by Jan. 11. The fee is $55 for Tuesday, $60 for Wednesday, or $80 for both days. After Jan. 11, the cost is $80 per day. The conference fee includes lunch, morning and afternoon refreshments and educational materials.
More information, including he full conference schedule and online registration, is available at www.northwest.ksu.edu/coveryouracres. For questions, call 785-462-6281.