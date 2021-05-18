Decisions made at planting time have impact at harvest

While noted New York City agronomist Michael Bloomberg may believe that all a farmer does is put a seed in the dirt, water it and up comes corn (or soybeans), growers, seedsmen and real agronomists know better.

Planting soybeans and corn involves many calculations. Planting at the right time, with the right planter settings and at the right seeding rates will have a great positive impact on yield. Miscalculations on any of these, and a grower is facing reduced yield, or worse.

Cathy Soanes, technical agronomist with Channel, says there is a definite fixed best planting time. Hitting that window is the goal of every grower. The problem is, the window shifts from season to season. Not having a crystal ball that can pinpoint that ideal moment has caused some to miss it. In lieu of a crystal ball, growers turn to Soanes and other partners in agronomy.

“Planting times can be very unique to the individual,” Soanes said. “If the grower believes their fields are fit they can start planting.”

Farmers who plant soybeans early will have an additional concern, though, she said. Getting through May without experiencing a killing frost is the trick. Corn is a bit more flexible. Once the soil warms up to 50 degrees at planting depth (at about 8 a.m.), Soanes says it should be go time.

But, she cautions, don’t be overly exuberant about getting started. Biding your time at this point in the season may save money in the long run.

“Growers are excited by great commodity prices,” Soanes said. “Take time to breath. Otherwise you could wind up mudding in your crops.”