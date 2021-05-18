Decisions made at planting time have impact at harvest

While noted New York City agronomist Michael Bloomberg may believe that all a farmer does is put a seed in the dirt, water it and up comes corn (or soybeans), growers, seedsmen and real agronomists know better.
Planting soybeans and corn involves many calculations. Planting at the right time, with the right planter settings and at the right seeding rates will have a great positive impact on yield. Miscalculations on any of these, and a grower is facing reduced yield, or worse.
Cathy Soanes, technical agronomist with Channel, says there is a definite fixed best planting time. Hitting that window is the goal of every grower. The problem is, the window shifts from season to season. Not having a crystal ball that can pinpoint that ideal moment has caused some to miss it. In lieu of a crystal ball, growers turn to Soanes and other partners in agronomy.
“Planting times can be very unique to the individual,” Soanes said. “If the grower believes their fields are fit they can start planting.”
Farmers who plant soybeans early will have an additional concern, though, she said. Getting through May without experiencing a killing frost is the trick. Corn is a bit more flexible. Once the soil warms up to 50 degrees at planting depth (at about 8 a.m.), Soanes says it should be go time.
But, she cautions, don’t be overly exuberant about getting started. Biding your time at this point in the season may save money in the long run.
“Growers are excited by great commodity prices,” Soanes said. “Take time to breath. Otherwise you could wind up mudding in your crops.”
Planter speed can make a difference in yield as well, of course. A study by Dr. Bob Nielsen of Purdue University showed that faster planting speeds (7 mph or higher) resulted in lower yield due to skewed population and plant spacing variability per acre.
Dr. Nielsen’s research showed for each inch that spacing is off from 'ideal' location, grain yields decrease 1.7 bushels per acre. According to studies done by Penn State University and Iowa State University, new equipment can allow planting speeds of up to 10 mph. The general consensus is to limit planting speeds to maintain optimum spacing.
Seeding rates go hand-in-hand with population density. To make sure growers are planting at the right population, they should work closely with their agronomist and seedsman, Soanes said. Seeding rates are affected by heat and irrigation. Therefore, growers should utilize field prescriptions.
“It’s a field-to-field decision. You can push some fields,” she said. “But, just because your neighbor is planting 34,000 seeds per acre doesn’t necessarily mean you need to be doing so.”
Selecting the correct seeds will ultimately determine what kind of crop you grow. Soanes describes what is called the “workhorse/racehorse” approach. You choose a variety of hybrids with the genetics and traits you have decided you need. The workhorse is the hybrid that will perform best in the least optimal conditions; the racehorse will perform best in the most optimal conditions. The remainder can consist of up to seven hybrids.
Growers know their fields, Soanes said. Still, it’s best not to make too many assumptions. Most producers get soil analysis with their prescriptions with a fertility sampling every three years. They also work with their agronomist and their Channel Seedsman to select the best product for every farm and field. Their recommendations are based on local conditions and management history.
That is the best attempt at having a crystal ball a grower can have, Soanes said. The only thing she said you can count on is the old grower’s maxim: “The highest yield potential is when the seed is still in the bag. As soon as you open the bag, yield potential depends on management and the weather.”
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.