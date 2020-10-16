Brent Hopkins couldn’t get enough of his Grandpa Lambert Maca’s farm as a child, and he never strayed from his dreams to be a farmer someday.
On visits to the farm near Rogers, Nebraska, he’d be at his grandpa’s side while his sisters were with Grandma Angie baking and gardening.
Today, his grandpa has passed on and his grandma now lives in town, but Brent Hopkins has continued to carry on M&H Grand View Farms – a partnership he formed with his grandpa when Brent was still in college.
Hopkins grew up in town where his dad was a respiratory therapist and mom was a nurse, but they spent a lot of time on the farm with Grandpa and Grandma Maca.
“I liked driving tractors when I was really young,” Hopkins said, recalling how Grandma Angie would drive the grain truck to school and pick him up. “She would dump a load of grain in town and then I would come out to the farm with her. Mom and Dad would come get me later when it was time to go to bed.”
In high school, Hopkins would do his homework in the tractor while he waited for the combine.
“Grandpa taught me everything I know about farming,” he said. “He was a people person and very community involved. But, he also wanted me to go on to college and make sure that farming is what I really wanted to do.”
Hopkins took his grandfather’s advice and headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he pursued a degree in ag business. He came back to work on the farm many weekend and every summer. During harvest and planting season, he scheduled classes to have Fridays off or he would drive back and forth to a class to make sure he could help on the farm.
Through his college journey, Hopkins continued to prove to himself and to his grandfather that he was serious about returning to the farm. He started doing the accounting and book work.
“By then, Grandpa knew he was not going to get rid of me,” he said. “I saw his renewed interest in continuing the farm be revived when he saw how serious I was.”
In 2003, the two men formed the partnership – M&H Grand View Farms. Hopkins had purchased a planter and owned a little bit of equipment, and they decided to combine all the equipment together with Hopkins having 20% interest in the farm and his grandpa having 80.
Five years after college, Hopkins bought his grandpa out. He had developed Parkinson’s disease and had to go to a nursing home, something Hopkins said was tough to watch.
“Things had changed enough by then that Grandpa was not doing what he had in the past,” he said.
Hopkins grows corn, soybeans, wheat on dryland corners and raises seed soybeans and seed corn. He has a contract with Syngenta to detassel their North Bend district and also do custom spraying.
In 2005, Hopkins married his wife Sara and today they have three children, two boys and a girl. They farm with Scott Pieper, and Sara plays a big role on the farm, too.
“If she went back to work, we would need to hire someone,” Hopkins said. “She is a big help to us on the farm in addition to running the kids around to their activities.”
Hopkins has expanded on conservation farming practices his grandpa started while he was in college. His grandpa changed to no-till, and now Hopkins has been experimenting with cover crops on about half of the farm.
“My grandpa, for his age, was pretty progressive because I did not have to convince him to try things,” Hopkins said.
He started his journey into cover crops by attending a lot of winter meetings on the topic. He eventually signed up for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) that provides funding for conservation practices like cover crops.
With EQIP, he grew cover crops after soybeans in his crop rotation, and he saw more consistent yields in his dryland fields.
“It seemed like the cover crops helped the poor spots and erosion control,” he said.
Rye works best for him, with its ability to overwinter. He’s also had luck dormant seeding in December with a cover crop mix that comes up in the spring. With that, he targets his wettest fields, letting the rye grow until about May 15. He plants into the rye when it’s about a foot and a half tall.
Hopkins also participated in NRCS’s Soil Health Demonstration Field program, which pays farmers to conduct soil health trials on their farm. The information the landowners gather is shared with neighbors at field events and more broadly through NRCS. Hopkins wanted to host a demonstration field to quantify results for himself, he said.
“I am looking at whether cover crops are economically beneficial and if I am getting a yield benefit,” he said.
Early on, he saw weed control benefits, but he wasn’t sure if it would work on every field.
“If we can make cover crops work after harvest and justify the equipment, I am for it. I know this study will help with that,” he said.
Hopkins has also seen good results from having livestock graze a portion of his cover crops. A neighbor put cows on the cover crops where Hopkins had grown seed corn. The radishes were a pretty good size, and they helped put good condition on his cows, Hopkins said. The following spring, the rye that had been chewed down still grew into a good cover.
Hopkins is looking forward to continuing to learn, he said, and he is also open to answering questions.
“I’ve heard that some people are asking, ‘Why is Brent Hopkins out there with a drill? What the heck is he doing?’ But I get more people who ask me questions and are really interested in what I am doing. Even some of the traditional tillage guys who were dead-set against no-till and cover crops are doing some of it now, too.”
What advice does Hopkins have for those wary of jumping into these types of practices? “If you don’t try, you’ll never know,” he said.