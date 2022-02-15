Dormant Alfalfa Weed Control

Minimal snow cover may have added additional stress to alfalfa stands that may already be under pressure from a late fall cutting. A slow green-up and possible winterkill opens the door for an early spring invasion of winter annual weeds.
Plants like henbit, pennycress, shepherd’s purse, mustard, annual bluegrass and cheatgrass seem to magically appear in our stands every spring. These winter annuals germinate in the fall, lie dormant during winter, then pick up growth quickly in the spring as warm temperatures return. Greening up before almost any other plants in our fields gives these species a competitive advantage, and they capitalize on it with fast growth.
This speedy life cycle means our window for control is limited, especially in alfalfa. Because we do not want to damage the growing alfalfa plant, the best window of opportunity is in the short time during spring when winter annuals have started to grow again, but alfalfa is still dormant.
To take advantage, we need to be ready to act. Scout alfalfa fields and determine where weed issues may arise, then keep an eye on these spots as we get closer to spring so we can pull the trigger when the weeds are green but the alfalfa is not.
It is also important to identify what species need to be addressed. Herbicide efficacy varies by species, so picking the product that best controls your problem weed can prevent future applications and save money in the long run. Need for broadleaf or grass weed control is especially important to identify as some broadleaf products have no action at all on grasses.
Winter annual weeds are a perennial problem in alfalfa, but may be especially tough this year due to the stress of late cuttings last fall and an open winter. To be successful with control, scout early and have the right herbicide ready to apply after weeds green up but before the alfalfa breaks dormancy.