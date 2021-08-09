Drought, heat, hail hurt Nebraska dry pea yields

Dry pea harvest has begun across Nebraska. The Nebraska Wheat Board provided a report Aug. 5.
In eastern Nebraska, heavy rain pre-emergence caused stand loss. Some hail was received throughout the region which appraised as much as a 17% yield loss in some areas. More heavy rain at the filling stage increased mold issues.
Harvest reports indicate that it is 100% complete in the eastern portion of the state. Average yields were about 27 bushels per acre, which was a 15-bushel decline from 2020. Quality varied across the region, but on average was not ideal.
In southwestern Nebraska, cold temperatures and snow created a slow start to spring. This delayed emergence of many crops but early rains helped get the dry peas to bloom. After blooming, the region experienced a week of high temperatures, which likely stressed the plant during pod filling and limited yield.
Harvest has wrapped up in the region and average yield reports are about 25 bushels per acre. Quality turned out well with test weights around 61-63 pounds and no excessive splitting in the crop.
The panhandle region experienced a lack of moisture and a lot of heat throughout the growing season. This especially hit during the blooming stage and effected yield. Producers reported an average of 30-33 bushels per acre. The adverse weather conditions only made a noticeable impact in yield as the quality and test weights were excellent in the region.