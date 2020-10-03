Wheat farmer Brent Robertson of Elsie, Nebraska was recently appointed by Secretary Sonny Perdue to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Plant Variety Protection board through September 2022.
The board deals with the Plant Variety Protection Act that gives breeders up to 25 years of exclusive control over new, distinct, uniform, and stable sexually reproduced plant varieties.
The board’s 14 members represent various aspects of the agriculture industry including farmers, the seed industry, trade and professional associations, and public and private research institutions.
Robertson served as the District 7 representative for the Nebraska Wheat Board from 2007 to 2020. He was board chairman from 2016-2019 and held various leadership positions on the national level, the U.S. Wheat Associates. Robertson served as a board member on the Wheat Foods Council, and held the chairman position from 2011-2013. He was active in various committees, advisory boards and task forces during his service. This is his first appointment on the Plant Variety Protection Board.