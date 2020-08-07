Rick Dunbar of Eustis, Nebraska will serve as director for District 7 on the Nebraska Wheat Board.
Dunbar raises corn, seed wheat, soybeans, popcorn and also runs a cow-calf herd.
Prior to farming, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agricultural economics. Following graduation he worked in ag lending for three years. Marrying his wife Chris in 1973, the two moved back to the farm and have been in production ever since. They have two children and four grandchildren.
Throughout his time in the wheat industry, Dunbar says the thing he enjoys most is the people he has met along the way, the same people he will represent as a new board director.
“Hopefully my involvement on this board can be of service to the wheat growers of Nebraska,” he said in a news release.
Wheat board executive director Royce Schaneman said Dunbar will bring great leadership to the board.
“He brings a lot of experience and an understanding of where the wheat industry is currently at in our state,” Schaneman said. "I am sure he will work to take the wheat industry in the right direction.”
Appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Dunbar will serve a five-year term that will conclude June 30, 2025. As District 7 director he will represent the entire state of Nebraska.
The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the checkoff of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion and education.