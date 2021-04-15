Expert recommends weed management, not control

Weeds are unforgiving in nature and can overwhelm crops. Getting ahead of weeds — and staying ahead — is the only surefire way to prevent them from damaging crops, reducing yield and instigating the challenge of herbicide resistance.

To effectively manage weeds and minimize the soil’s “weed seed bank,” agronomic experts, including Syngenta Agronomy Service Representative T.J. Binns, recommend overlapping residual herbicides with at least two effective sites of action applied at full-labeled rates.

The weed seed bank is the quantity of viable weed seeds scattered throughout the soil profile, said Fabian Menalled, weed ecologist at Montana State University.

It consists of both new weed seeds and older seeds that have stuck it out in the soil from previous years. The soil’s weed seed bank also includes the roots and other parts by which perennial weeds spread, said Dr. Mark Schonbeck of the Virginia Association for Biological Farming.

The idea is to reduce the number of weed seeds present in the field, and so limit potential weed populations during crop production, Binns said.

“Control the seed not the weed,” he said. “To do that, you have to think ahead.”

Put it on your calendar. Act – don’t react. Reacting puts you behind the 8-ball, Binns said.

Don’t let them get out of the ground. That’s the rule. A good start is with a foundation pre-emergence application and then overlapping the residuals leaving no gap through which weeds may squeeze; and they will if you let them.