Expert recommends weed management, not control

Weeds are unforgiving in nature and can overwhelm crops. Getting ahead of weeds — and staying ahead — is the only surefire way to prevent them from damaging crops, reducing yield and instigating the challenge of herbicide resistance.
To effectively manage weeds and minimize the soil’s “weed seed bank,” agronomic experts, including Syngenta Agronomy Service Representative T.J. Binns, recommend overlapping residual herbicides with at least two effective sites of action applied at full-labeled rates.
The weed seed bank is the quantity of viable weed seeds scattered throughout the soil profile, said Fabian Menalled, weed ecologist at Montana State University.
It consists of both new weed seeds and older seeds that have stuck it out in the soil from previous years. The soil’s weed seed bank also includes the roots and other parts by which perennial weeds spread, said Dr. Mark Schonbeck of the Virginia Association for Biological Farming.
The idea is to reduce the number of weed seeds present in the field, and so limit potential weed populations during crop production, Binns said.
“Control the seed not the weed,” he said. “To do that, you have to think ahead.”
Put it on your calendar. Act – don’t react. Reacting puts you behind the 8-ball, Binns said.
Don’t let them get out of the ground. That’s the rule. A good start is with a foundation pre-emergence application and then overlapping the residuals leaving no gap through which weeds may squeeze; and they will if you let them.
“Economically, once a weed comes out of the ground it’s negatively impacting your yield,” Binns said.
As for timing, it is better to be there early rather than later. As the great General Nathan Bedford Forrest is quoted as saying: “In battle, you want to get there the fastest with the most.” This is also true of battling weeds.
Insidious weeds, such as Palmer amaranth, can be stopped before they get a foothold in a producer’s field with a pre-emergence now and then an overlap before late May, Binns said.
Factors that may affect overlapping time frames include soil type, precipitation and soil temperatures. Binns also suggests accounting for wind activity which can affect application.
He said Syngenta’s Acuron herbicide is flexible enough to fit most needs. It is good for pre-mergence up to 12-inch corn. With four effective herbicide active ingredients, including the unique component bicyclopyrone, Acuron provides season-long weed control, he said.
Growers may also wish to try the newer Halex GT. Binns said it is a systemic, post-emergence herbicide for contact followed by residual control of weeds in glyphosate tolerant field corn.
As always, listen to your agronomist, Binns said.
Jon Burleson can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.