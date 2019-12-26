Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County’s fifth annual Successful Farmer series will begin its weekly discussions starting Jan. 10 and ending Feb. 14 at the Lancaster Extension Education Center, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln.
Multiple sessions and topics allow producers to pick the topics most relevant to them and their operation. Each session will also be streamed live online. All sessions will be held 9-11:30 a.m.
Scheduled topics are:
• Friday, Jan. 10 — Energy and Agriculture
• Friday, Jan. 17 — Insects and Diseases
• Friday, Jan. 24 — Ag Policy and Data
• Friday, Jan. 31 — Soil Management
• Friday, Feb. 7 — Resiliency and Diversification
• Friday, Feb. 14 — Weather and Markets
Each topic will feature two to three speakers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or related agencies. Other experts are invited to attend and address more specific questions or interact with attendees during the breaks. The series also gives an opportunity to visit with other producers in the area.
Last year’s attendees reported learning something new and estimated the value of the series at $15 per acre. They said they appreciated networking opportunities and the ability to become a better, more informed operator.
The cost is $5 per session or $15 for the entire series. Refreshments will be provided. Registration at least two days before the workshops is appreciated by registering online at https://lancaster.unl.edu/farmerseries or contacting Karen Wedding at kwedding2@unl.edu or 402-441-7180.
Pay at the door by check or cash. Debit or credit card payment is available for an additional fee.
The series will be live-streamed for free. Register for a link. CEU credits will be available for certified crop advisors attending in person.