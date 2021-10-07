Farmers, agronomists work to get the upper hand on menacing armyworms

Armyworms have been a large challenge for farmers in the Central Plains these past couple of months, and worse than ever this fall the pests have been moving off waning fall crops as they search for greener plants to eat.

Armyworms typically breed in the Texas-Louisiana area. They can be carried as moths as the warm winds from the Gulf of Mexico move north. It is rare for the pests to creep into Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota, but they crossed the Oklahoma border starting in mid-August.

“They are bad in southern Nebraska and have also increased in the east and northeast part of the state,” said Jerry Volesky, professor of agronomy and horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Usually, first generation armyworms migrate as moths in early summer, attacking corn and sorghum in early stages, although this damage is usually not considered economic.

“It is the second generation that can be more damaging in Kansas, as these larvae will attack maturing grain while it is still soft,” said JP Michaud, professor of entomology at Kansas State University.

In the South, the pests can produce three or four generations, and there can be additional migrations northward later in the summer when those offspring have good survival rates, Michaud explained.

Once every five or 10 years armyworms can reach very large numbers, usually because the first generation was considered “very successful” or there was continued migration from the South. Each female can produce up to 1,000 eggs, so if one generation has good survival, the next generation can be massive, Michaud said.