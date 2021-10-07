Farmers, agronomists work to get the upper hand on menacing armyworms

Armyworms have been a large challenge for farmers in the Central Plains these past couple of months, and worse than ever this fall the pests have been moving off waning fall crops as they search for greener plants to eat.
Armyworms typically breed in the Texas-Louisiana area. They can be carried as moths as the warm winds from the Gulf of Mexico move north. It is rare for the pests to creep into Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota, but they crossed the Oklahoma border starting in mid-August.
“They are bad in southern Nebraska and have also increased in the east and northeast part of the state,” said Jerry Volesky, professor of agronomy and horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Usually, first generation armyworms migrate as moths in early summer, attacking corn and sorghum in early stages, although this damage is usually not considered economic.
“It is the second generation that can be more damaging in Kansas, as these larvae will attack maturing grain while it is still soft,” said JP Michaud, professor of entomology at Kansas State University.
In the South, the pests can produce three or four generations, and there can be additional migrations northward later in the summer when those offspring have good survival rates, Michaud explained.
Once every five or 10 years armyworms can reach very large numbers, usually because the first generation was considered “very successful” or there was continued migration from the South. Each female can produce up to 1,000 eggs, so if one generation has good survival, the next generation can be massive, Michaud said.
When armyworms finished eating the green plants, they march on to the next area, which is why they’re called armyworms.
Nebraska farmer Mark Rohr, who grows corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa, cover crops and raises beef cattle near Tobias in southeastern Nebraska, had just finished spraying three of his fields to battle armyworms as September closed.
“We noticed two weeks ago that we had armyworms in oats, and they were growing in wheat stubble,” Rohr said.
He had a 10 acres field of alfalfa with cover crops of radishes and oats. It started dying in mid-September.
“We knew there were armyworms in there,” he said.
Rohr had planned on sowing wheat as well, but upon recommendations from Nebraska Extension, was waiting until early October to hopefully avoid the hungry worms. Meanwhile, he sprayed an insecticide and the product Lorsban Plus to give a longer residual.
“When we get a heavy freeze, we know that will be the end of the armyworms,” Rohr said.
Nebraska Extension Educator Jenny Rees, who covers York County, confirmed armyworms have been “very bad” this year. There are many reports of dead spots appearing in healthy fields within just 8-12 hours, she said.
Kansas farmer Fred Mikesell had some armyworms at his Rydal farm, but he was generally fortunate that it hasn’t been worse. He planted a cover crop mix after wheat. The mix contained oats, sunflowers, radishes, turnips and collards, and the worms ate all the oats but nothing else.
“It took away some of the plants out of my cover crops, but it’s not the end of the world because I’ve still got something growing there,” Mikesell said.
Fall armyworms have impacted new and established alfalfa seedings, pastures, small grain seedlings, cover crops and lawns.
As of Oct. 1, they have largely been moving out of the waning fall crops and are looking for something green, said a seed company specialist in Kansas. One customer who planted rye cover crop had to re-plant due to armyworms.
“They’ve been seen in alfalfa, cover crops and brome in roadside ditches, and we’re advising customers to delay planting wheat, if possible, until about the first week of October,” said Adam Polansky, production and conditioning manager at Polansky Seed Inc., in Belleville, Kansas.
Polansky hoped to wait to plant wheat until the first frost because of armyworms, but a frost may take longer than expected.
It’s been 20 years since there’s been this high of an armyworm population in Nebraska and Kansas. They’re a late season pest there. Reports this year started coming in mid-August.
“Usually you see a few, but they’re not that abundant. They’ll be around until we have a freeze. They don’t survive freezing weather, and won’t over-winter in Nebraska,” said Bob Wright, professor of entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The problem is that a lot of people didn’t see them until they started doing damage as the worms got larger, he said. The larger they get, the harder it is to kill them, Wright added.
In some cases, armyworms will dissipate and miss a field next to one they hit. So, check fields to see if they’re present before you spray for them, Wright advised.
It’s not recommend to cut impacted alfalfa right now, Rees said. Allow it to store any reserves it can prior to frost, she said.
One approach to seeding small grains is to delay seeding until early October to see if the fall armyworm populations decrease. Otherwise, for any small grains already seeded, be sure to scout them as they emerge.
What’s the best method to get rid of them when an alfalfa field has been decimated?
Don’t get the cheaper materials, Michaud cautioned. The generic, broad spectrum insecticides are often no longer effective because the insects have been exposed to them on so many different crops for so many years.
"Resistant populations have evolved elevated levels of detoxifying enzymes that give them the ability to metabolize and breakdown both pyrethroid and organophosphate insecticides. If they are resistant, you can’t kill them with these products," Michaud said.
Instead, he recommends using newer materials, even if they cost a bit more. Those include products containing either spinosad or chlorantraniliprole as the active ingredient. These are sold under various brand names, so look for the active ingredient.
Fawligen is a brand name product that is also very effective, he said. It contains a virus specific to that one species of moth, but it cannot be used as a rescue treatment, Michaud said.
“It is more of an insurance policy, and you need to apply the product at the first sign of caterpillars hatching in the crop,” Michaud said. “Farmers would seed those initial infections, and then the virus self-propagates, so you don't need to reapply it that year.”
For farmers concerned about wheat, which many are planting now, Michaud recommends taking a good look around to see if any larvae are present, keeping in mind these may be on weeds or almost anything still green in adjacent fields.
“Planting should be delayed if significant numbers of larvae are still feeding in or around the field,” he advised.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.