Farmers hear updates on inflation impacts, irrigation technology at Nebraska Extension field day

Using the theme “Networking and Connecting,” extension specialists, producers and agri-business representatives gathered in North Platte, Nebraska, for a Water, Crops and Soil Health Field Day at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s (UNL) West Central Research, Extension and Education Center (WCREC).

The program included plot tours, on-farm research updates from producers and updates on extension programs such as UNL’s Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) program.

Chuck Burr, water and cropping systems extension educator at WCREC, told how teams participated in four facets of competition. Teams could choose between managing a plot of center pivot irrigated corn, a plot of drip irrigated corn, grain sorghum and new this year a chance to monitor a plot of winter wheat.

Participants in TAPS are challenged to manage their respective plots for irrigation and pest management, fertilization and marketing to obtain optimum yield and financial return. Burr noted that participants can compete remotely.

This teaching tool brings the real life struggles of ag producers to the forefront, he said.

Another new option in 2022 was crowd sourcing, where online participants could vote for what seed to use or what practices to apply.

In 2022, TAPs participants had the option to use a fifth fertigation. The entomology lab also offered an option to treat for western bean cutworms to the drip irrigation participants. They could choose no treatment or opt for one of three chemical applications.

TAPS continues to evolve and develop new challenges to encourage more participation, Burr said. This year TAPS will conduct a crop skills challenge at Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island.

The challenge will be offered all three days with sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. In addition, they will be offering a specific challenge for high students involved in production agriculture classes or FFA.

Two participants in UNL’s on-farm research discussed some of the studies currently underway on their farms. Conrad Nelson of Wallace has focused his studies with extension educators on winter wheat while Don Batie of Lexington (this writer's husband) talked about the four studies he has on corn and soybeans.

One of Nelson’s studies is using cover crop brassicas and legumes to build nitrogen and soil health. Another is dealing with additional nitrogen applications on wheat. His test field was under a center pivot, he said, which allowed them to divide the field into eight pie-shaped sections. Each section had a specific prescription and using Ag Sense software he was able to put in a prescription for each section.

“It was very easy,” he said. “The technology available today is amazing. Producers are able to load their prescriptions up and go.”

Batie has been involved in on-farm research for five years now and has participated in 22 studies. As a result he has made several changes to his cropping practices.

After a study on planting speeds using hydraulic down pressure on his planter with electric seed drives, Batie increased his planting speed. Tests were done planting at 10, 7 and 5 mph.

“We found yields were higher planting at 7 mph than at the more standard 5 mph. However, 10 was still too fast,” he said.

An earlier study on soybean populations found Batie dropping his seeding rates from 180,000 seeds per acre to 120,000, a seeding rate drop of one-third resulting in substantial saving on seed costs.

Sometimes it takes two to three years to achieve results, Burr said, but with continued participation by producers across the state the research allows farmers to choose what works best for them and potentially help their neighbors achieve better results as well.

Luncheon speaker Jay Rempe, an economist with Nebraska Farm Bureau, discussed “Food Inflation: Bottom line for Farmers.”

U.S. inflation rates are the highest since the 1980s, he said. The Consumer Price Index for June showed inflation of 9.1% and for July it stood at 8.5%. Three areas saw major hikes including transportation (fuel costs), housing and food.

Costs for food purchased for use at home jumped 13.1% over the last year, the highest hike since 1979. Food eaten away from home rose 9.5% during 2022. Within the food categories the biggest jumps were seen in fats and oils, which increased 20.8%, poultry increased by 16.6% and cereal and bakery items, 15%.

While there is a tendency among uninformed consumers to blame production agriculture, Rempe said farm production costs only amount to eight cents of every dollar spent on food.

“Farming is not the problem,” he said.

The biggest culprits are transportation and fuel, which are up by 44.5%, energy which is up 15%, and wages which are up 5.7%.

Labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, the Russia-Ukraine war and strong domestic and global demand all play a role in the current inflation cycle, Rempe said.

Consumers are trying to adjust to the sudden hikes in living expenses. According to a July survey, Rempe said 28% of respondents are relying on sales and discounts to keep their budgets in check, 22% said they aren’t making any changes, but that’s down from 31% in June and 22% are purchasing more generic brands and using coupons.

“Behavior changes are occurring and we will need to watch how this affects our farmers and ranchers,” noted Rempe.

“In the U.S. we’re not going to see food shortages. We might see instances where stores are out of our favorite brand, but alternatives will be there. However, we will see food shortages in Africa and the Middle East where they are heavily reliant on Russia and Ukraine for much of their food supplies. Malnutrition will become an issue there,” Rempe said.