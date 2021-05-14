Right this very minute down on the farm we are rolling at full speed ahead. This time of year, we are trying to plant corn and soybeans, get fences ready to move cows out to pasture and whatever life seems to throw our way.
My primary purpose at this time of the year is to be wherever and whenever my dear husband feels I need to be. I have determined that my full name is actually “Honey, do you have time.” This sounds like a question however it is not, it is actually code for “find your shoes and your checkbook. You are on a mission.”
Frequently this conversation has the phrase “on your way home” included. While this seems a very straightforward statement, I have learned that my husband did not study geography the same way I did. I’m not sure if it is an indictment to his school system or career path.
Usually, this statement is about halfway through the “Honey, do you have time” project that of course must be completed prior the new direction. I have learned that our farm north of Waverly, Nebraska is indeed on the way to several different locations from several different locations. It never occurred to me (prior marriage to Tom) that the trip from Lincoln to our farm would include a bypass to Wahoo, Fremont, David City, Syracuse or even Beatrice. These all happen to be the locations of our friendly implement dealers that usually have the part (most of which could fit easily in my pocket) that we desperately and immediately need.
We are blessed to work with a great group of folks that make what we do possible. The guys that put in hours as long as we do at the co-op to keep us supplied in fertilizer, talc and feed for our livestock. Our seed guy makes sure we always have something to keep the planter moving, and the guys at the implement dealership that know we are burning daylight. There are the guys who man the front desk that make sure they have that part we need right now and their mechanics that come out to the farm or field on a weekend or late night to make sure we can keep running. They are absolutely the reason we can do what we do.
Farming is a team sport. We have so many different folks on our team that each have a critical role in what we do. Each position on the team is filled with men and women who are invested in the success of our farm and want to do their part to make it happen.
Thanks to all the spouses and kids that have to share their time with the guys that keep us rolling. We really do appreciate all the time and energy they put in to help us get these seeds in the ground.
Living the life, I love.
Basis in Lincoln for corn is at +.15 and for soybeans it is at +.35. Basis in Waverly for corn is at +.01 and soybeans is at +.22.