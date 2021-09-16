Five grain cart maintenance checks for an efficient harvest

With harvest rapidly approaching, farmers can increase their opportunity for a smooth harvest by checking their grain carts for any required maintenance.
Justin Render, product specialist with Kinze Manufacturing, recommends the following maintenance procedures to be sure that grain carts are in top operating condition when the combines begin to roll:
• Safety — Check safety chains, draw bar hitch pins and the clevis hitch to make sure they are not bent or broken. Confirm that lighting, turn signals and flashers are working properly, and determine if slow-moving vehicle signs or luminous safety tape needs to be replaced. Make sure that power shaft guards are in place to cover the rotating drive shaft connecting the tractor and cart.
• Wheels/Tracks — Determine if wheel lug nuts are tight and tires have the proper air pressure. For track systems, be sure the bogies are in good working order, belt tension is correct and axle bolts are not worn or cracked.
• Driveline — Repair or replace any worn driveline components, including gears, shafts and gear boxes. Check that hydraulic hoses and connectors are properly fitted as well as gearbox oil level to determine if it needs replacing.
• Augers — For single and dual auger carts, repair or replace any worn parts. Proper auger function is essential to maximize capacity and avoid grain damage during unloading.
• Cart body — Inspect the tarp to ensure a tight fit, and look for any cracks in the side panels or frame. Check that scales are in good condition and properly calibrated. Inspect harnesses for any wear spots or damage from the previous season.
“Reliable grain carts are essential for an efficient harvest,” Render said. “Proper maintenance of these machines can help farmers avoid downtime and realize the yield performance they’ve worked hard all season to achieve.”
Render added that farmers planning to upgrade their grain carts for next season may want to consider a track system. Tracks, he noted, have a larger footprint compared to tires, which allows them to carry heavier loads with less compaction.
“This is especially important as the industry is moving to grain carts with capacities of 1,200 bushels and larger,” he said.