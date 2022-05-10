Forage and feed testing - why isn't everyone doing it?

Forage and feed testing isn’t always on the minds of busy farmers and ranchers, but it is front and center for Becca Kern-Lunbery – professional animal scientist for Ward Laboratories, Inc. and her colleague, Carrie Putnam – feed department supervisor for Ward Labs. Because they know the positive impacts testing has on the profitability and performance of livestock operations, Kern-Lunbery and Putnam both agree the question needs to be asked, “Why aren’t more farmers and ranchers conducting forage and feed testing?”
The answers are diverse, but in many cases, producers may simply not understand the benefits or clearly understand how easy their role in the testing process really is. They also may not think they can afford the extra cost, or they are intimidated and not confident they would be able to analyze the data they did learn once they received it. Or, they think it may take too long and they simply need answers, “yesterday.” Kern-Lunbery and Putnam are passionate about providing clarity around the misconceptions and confusion that exists around forage and feed testing and analysis.
It also helps both women came from a background of front line experience in the livestock industry. Putnam grew up on a farm in Missouri that raised registered Simmentals. She would later attend the College of the Ozarks and double major in animal science and agronomy.
“It was a small, Christian school with a work program where you would work in a degree-specific position. I worked at the dairy for 15 hours a week and that paid for my tuition. You could also work 30 hours a week and they paid room and board. So, I did that too and graduated in three years,” she said.
After college, Putnam had an array of experiences including working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the American Simmental Association and serving as lead doctor of a 5,000-head feedlot that included both bison and cattle.
“Agriculture was always there in my life. I knew I was going to do something ag related in my career,” she said.
Through a friend of a friend, Kern-Lunbery gained much of her early experience working on a dairy helping to feed cows and conducting other duties.
“It was very rewarding going into the calf huts and teaching the calves how to bottle feed,” she said.
Always an animal-lover, Kern-Lunbery decided to pursue the nutrition side and earned her master’s degree at the University of Wyoming in a collaborative project she organized with the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center based out of Clay Center, Nebraska. Her career experience prior to Ward’s included serving as a technician focused on RNA (ribonucleic acid) sequencing on beef cattle and swine.
Working closely alongside livestock producers made both professionals hypervigilant at ensuring testing results and analysis are of the utmost quality. One of the numerous ways Ward Labs ensures reliability and accuracy is being a long-time member of the NIRSC (Near Infrared Spectroscopy) Forage and Feed Testing Consortium. Kern-Lunbery currently serves as the chair of the accuracy and quality committee for the consortium and helped lead the development of their Guidelines for Optimal use of NIRSC Forage and Feed Collaborations in Membership Laboratories that was authored by an array of collaborators.
“NIRSC collects samples from commercial labs, researchers, and plant breeders across the United States, including members in Canada and China, as well as partner members in South America. The consortium, because of its broad network, provides the most robust equations available commercially,” she said. “If you send a forage or feed sample to us and want the most in-depth test for a reasonable price, we can provide that. Our tests will cost a lot less than a wet chemistry test, with fewer steps of human handling and, therefore, fewer chances for human error.”
Rigorous testing procedures are, of course, a key foundation in building trust with their customers, both women agreed. Ward Labs uses AOAC (Association of Official Analytical Chemists) methods and only uses vetted and verified tested methods when an AOAC method is not available. However, what farmers and ranchers want to know is how that pays back dividends to their individual businesses. Both professionals agreed there are real, tangible, and practical benefits.
“My number one reason for telling producers they need to test is animal nutrition,” Kern-Lunbery said adamantly. “Improving animal nutrition leads to better animal health and production. With adequate testing, you won’t waste money on overfeeding animals, and you won’t have losses from underfeeding animals either. Unfortunately, many times I end up talking to producers who don’t test their feed until they have a wreck going on. Oftentimes in these cases, it has to do with a mineral issue. Protein and energy testing is a key place to start, but paying attention to minerals is just as important.”
Putnam agreed the nutrients, lack thereof, or even ruminant animals intaking dangerous levels of things such as nitrates, may not be on a rancher’s or farmer’s mind.
“For example, I know a lot of producers who will just turn out cattle on cornstalks in fields,” she said. “In a drought situation especially, nitrate levels in stalks such as corn, oats and sudangrass may be far higher. The nitrogen will build up in the stalk, especially in drier years, and the plant cannot utilize it. This causes toxicity in cattle, sheep and any ruminant.”
If you know ahead of time through testing what you are working with, you can help mitigate and manage these issues. Putnam added, “When grazing cornstalks, they eat the leaves first and leave the stalk for last. If you know you have a nitrate issue, you can move those animals off those areas. Cutting the stalks a little higher can even help take some of the risk out.”
“Everything ties back to the bottom line,” Kern-Lunbery noted. “Testing is an added expense, but it actually pays off. Saving one calf worth $500 versus spending money on a $12 to $30 test makes it worth it. I can’t reiterate enough that knowing your protein, energy and mineral levels save significant money on your vet bills, too.”
It also doesn’t take long, Putnam pointed out. “In most cases, two days and the results should be back,” she said.
And, you don’t have to interpret the results yourself, Kern-Lunbery said enthusiastically. “People can absolutely call and talk through their results. There are days I take dozens or more calls and we go through the reports. I also put together spreadsheets for people who are having mineral issues. Our role is to provide a lot of support on understanding the forage reports so they can be more informed when making decisions. If I am not here, Carrie is perfectly capable of talking through test results, too.”
What it really comes down to is giving hope and answers to the farmers and ranchers they serve.
Kern-Lunbery reiterated, “When talking to customers, oftentimes they have already spoken to a vet and extension agent, and they still don’t have answers yet. A lot of people are in a bind, and come to us looking for a piece of hope. Sometimes we find that in analyzing the feed and sometimes we don’t, but our hope is they go away knowing we exhausted our options.”
Putnam said in closing, “At Ward’s, we have a very personal approach with our customers, and all gain a very rewarding feeling of helping people. Even when we don’t have the answer, we want them to know we put forth every effort we could.”
The best part is celebrating with a customer who is completely satisfied, Putnam when on. “We don’t always hear when things go well, but sometimes we do. For example, I had a guy call in and ask about what may be wrong with his cattle. I thought back to my feedlot days and asked him what the cattle were doing. He said they were pushing their heads against the walls and acting strangely. What we were able to find out is that the distillers he was feeding happened to be high in sulfur and the cattle needed more thiamine. I told him to confirm the information with his vet, and that turned out to be the case. There’s nothing more rewarding than hearing you helped fix an issue. That’s what we’re here for.”
Want to reach out directly to the Forage and Feed testing experts? They would love to hear from you! Contact Rebecca Kern-Lunbery, M.S., at (308) 234-2418 or rkern@wardlab.com; Carrie Putnam, B.S., (308) 234-2418 or cputnam@wardlab.com.
Learn more about Ward Laboratories at www.wardlab.com.