Corn is a hot commodity for Nebraska farmers. Each year, billions of bushels are produced in the Cornhusker State, supplying a source of energy for humans and livestock, as well as ethanol production. The Fremont Corn Expo provided corn producers with resources and timely information to prepare for the 2023 growing season.

The Fremont Corn Expo took place Jan. 26 at Christensen Field in Fremont, Nebraska. Nate Dorsey with Nebraska Extension organized the event.

“The Fremont Corn Expo is a good venue to bring exhibitors and local businesses together with producers to make connections. It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been able to do that because of the pandemic,” said Dorsey. He said it took a solid year of planning to make it a success. Dorsey is a water and integrated cropping systems extension educator and provides support to Dodge and Washington Counties.

Dorsey expressed gratitude to all who made the show possible. The event was free, including breakfast and lunch with a popcorn break, thanks to generous donations.

“So many people were instrumental in making this possible,” Dorsey said.

The Fremont Corn Expo has been an annual regional event since 2004, other than a two-year break in 2021 and 2022. The return of the Fremont Corn Expo was greatly anticipated by former attendees.

“I was tasked by the university to re-launch the Fremont Corn Expo because of the event’s importance to the region,” Dorsey said.

A total 170 people attended the expo. Dorsey said the two-year hiatus may have had an effect on attendance, which was a bit lower than average.

In addition, 40 exhibitors lined the multi-purpose building at Christensen Field. These included Gold Level Sponsors: Nebraska Corn Board, First State Bank and Trust Company, Dodge County Farm Bureau, Central Valley Ag (CVA), Select Sprayers & Equipment LLC, StrongField Resources, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and Butler Ag Equipment.

Brett Hull of CVA in Hooper, Nebraska, said the Fremont Corn Expo is a rare opportunity to interact with a lot of producers at one time.

“In our profession, we don’t see a big group at once,” said Hull. “Overall, the Fremont Corn Expo is a good way to meet with producers and learn.”

Cory Brester, also with CVA, works at the Oakdale location. He agreed with Hull, saying, “It’s good to visit with farmers at the booths so we can answer any questions they have.”

Speakers throughout the day focused not only on production practices but also the financial aspects of agriculture. Dr. Cory Walters, associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), and Glennis McClure, associate extension educator, co-presented the opening session. They covered budgeting and risk assessment during “Higher Costs, Higher Risks.”

They also explained how UNL’s Ag Budget Calculator (ABC) can help farmers and ranchers estimate a projected budget. Learn more at https://cap.unl.edu/abc.

The second session described the importance of living organisms in the soil, as discussed by Dr. Katja Koehler-Cole.

“Soil microbes are literally at the root of healthy soils,” said Koehler-Cole, who is the statewide soil health management extension educator.

Cover crops can provide the roots necessary to feed beneficial organisms during the months when a field is typically dormant. More plants mean more habitat for microbes. Koehler-Cole shared the following soil health principles:

Keep it covered

Do not disturb

Have living roots in the ground year-round

Diverse plants feed diverse soil microbial communities

Integrate livestock

“Cover crops check off several points on the list,” she said.

Tar spot was the main focus of the third session, the 2023 Corn Disease Outlook. Dylan Mangel, extension plant pathologist, said that producers need to know the conditions in their area to better anticipate their risk factor for tar spot. As of late 2022, tar spot had been identified in the eastern part of Nebraska but is expected to spread westward.

Moreover, producers need to know how tar spot spreads. Since overhead watering cash splash the spores from one plant to the next fairly easily, producers should use caution when watering with irrigation.

“Water appropriately but don’t overwater,” Mangel said.

The final presentation of the Fremont Corn Expo was titled “The Latest in Precision and Digital Agriculture.”

“Every piece of agricultural production has some element that can be digitalized,” said Dr. Joe Luck, associate professor of biological systems engineering.

He outlined a UNL study that managed fertigation with sensors. Based on the data collected from sensors, a prescription was written for directing nitrogen application. Precision technology such as this can decrease input costs and help prevent over-fertilizing unnecessarily. There were 19 research plots throughout eastern Nebraska.

This is just one example of how UNL is creating innovative solutions for complex issues, said Luck. In this case, farmers have potential to improve their economic situation with technology.

A major draw of the Fremont Corn Expo is the networking. Producers could learn not only from the speakers but from each other.

“The Fremont Corn Expo gives growers the opportunity to learn more about how to make their operations profitable and learn different practices other producers are doing,” said Katherine Byrne, director of grower servers for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association.

With the global demand for corn, Nebraska farmers are trying to squeeze as much as possible out of this valuable commodity. The Fremont Corn Expo provided them with a few resources and valuable allies in the agricultural industry to prepare for the 2023 growing season.