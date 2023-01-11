Fremont Corn Expo returns after two-year hiatus

The Fremont Corn Expo has been a staple among agriculture-related events in the region since 2004. The event has been organized annually by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and sponsored by various organizations to bring together the public, farmers, ag business and university faculty members. Unfortunately, the pandemic resulted in the corn expo being cancelled the last several years.
After a two-year hiatus, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is looking forward to bringing the event back to Fremont for 2023.
The Fremont Corn Expo is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Christensen Field Main Arena in Fremont and will be free and open to the public.
With the support of local organizations, such as the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Corn Board, a complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided by each, respectively.
In recent years, farmers and others involved in the agriculture industry have faced large obstacles. These have ranged from higher input costs, labor shortages, drought, supply chain issues and more. The Fremont Corn Expo provides a forum to discuss these challenges and identify research-based solutions.
This year, speakers at the event will include Dr. Cory Walters and Glennis McClure, who will address economic concerns with a presentation titled “Higher Costs, Higher Risks.” They will be followed by a presentation about soil health by Dr. Katja Koehler-Cole.
Other presentations will include “2023 Corn Disease Outlook” by Dr. Dylan Mangel and “The Latest in Precision and Digital Agriculture” by Dr. Joe Luck. In addition to these presentations, there will be remarks by the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Dodge County Farm Bureau.
The expo also provides a great opportunity for networking, as there will be many exhibitors with equipment and information on display. This includes the event’s Corn Gold Sponsors, which are the Nebraska Corn Board, the Dodge County Farm Bureau, Central Valley Ag, Select Sprayers, StrongField Resources, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Butler Machinery and First State Bank and Trust. There will also be around 30 other exhibitors with booths or equipment at the expo.
Additional information can be found at the Dodge County Extension website: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/dodge/