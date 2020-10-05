Frontier Cooperative broke ground this week at the Syracuse Ag Service terminal located on the outskirts of Syracuse near the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 2 in southeastern Nebraska.
Plans are moving along quickly after the Otoe County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit Sept. 17. The project is estimated to be completed by the fall of 2021.
The new facility will include a 100- by 430-foot building that will be used to supply Frontier patrons with chemicals, seed and fertilizer. It will hold 1.7 million gallons of fertilizer storage. The facility will feature automated chemical storage and blending, along with three loading bays and a 24-hour self-serve bay for farmers to load out at their convenience.
There will be a seed treater and seed storage, allowing Frontier to unload bulk seed inside during inclement weather. Fertilizer will be brought in by rail, with the ability to unload six railcars at a time.
“This facility will increase our efficiency around a 30-mile radius of Syracuse, allowing Frontier to capitalize on receiving fertilizer by rail,” Frontier CEO says Jeremy Wilhelm said in a news release. “By being able to load a truck in four minutes, this will reduce the wait time for our sprayers in the field, allowing our operators to spray more acres per day.”
There will also be office space for about 10 staff members, as well as a conference room and maintenance shop.
Syracuse is also home to Frontier’s newest shuttle facility, which was completed in April 2017 and just welcomed its 100th shuttle train in August. In that time, nearly 45 million bushels of corn has passed through the Syracuse Frontier facility.
In addition to the grain facility, a few hundred yards away is one of Frontier’s two dry fertilizer terminal buildings. In 2.5 years of operation, 83,000 tons of fertilizer went through the Syracuse plant.
The goal is to build upon the success of the Syracuse rail facility and the opportunities that it has opened up for the community, company, and the agricultural industry.
“This impact will be here for 40 to 50 years down the road for the next generations to enjoy,” Wilhelm said.
Frontier Cooperative is a full-service, member-owned cooperative operating approximately 60 locations throughout east and southeast Nebraska. Frontier offers products and services in grain, agronomy, feed and energy and has been proudly serving local producers for over 100 years.