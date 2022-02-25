Get a jump on important planting strategies

Getting ahead of potential challenges that manifest in the early growing season is critical for optimizing yields, experts say.

“This is the year to really have a good agronomic plan because fertilizer prices, especially nitrogen, have almost doubled,” said Randy Brown. “Also because of supply chain issues and products in China that growers have counted on, availability of herbicide, insecticide and fungicide might be very tight this year.”

Brown is an agronomist with Winfield United based in Kearney, Nebraska. He advises growers to think now about ways to manage those inputs.

There are several strategies that can help propel a successful spring planting season. It starts with a good soil sample. A soil sample gives farmers a solid foundation and knowledge about what they have out there, Brown said. It also helps set realistic yield goals.

Regarding nitrogen, he suggests splitting applications rather than putting it all on at the beginning of the season. This increases nitrogen efficiency. Nitrification inhibitors can also prevent nitrogen loss to the environment.

Another strategy is tailoring for phosphorus and potassium needs. A farmer with a good fertility program could potentially scale back on those nutrients this year and draw on the fertility built up in past years.

“If your soil test is in the medium to high category, it might be an opportunity to just scale them back because of the price,” Brown said, although he emphasizes not totally skipping applications.