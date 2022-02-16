Greeneye to test precision spraying with FBN field trials

New precision spraying technology backed by artificial intelligence that tells which plants to target will get a test in Midwestern fields this growing season.

Greeneye Technology will have its sensor-equipped sprayers rolling on field trials with Farmers Business Network (FBN) to test the efficacy of applying tailor-made herbicide programs using Greeneye’s precision spraying system across a range of geographies and field conditions.

“Precision spraying is an essential tool for effective weed control, and Greeneye promises to enable farmers to invest in more effective formulations that provide a solution to herbicide-resistant weeds and chemical drift,” said Matthew Meisner, vice president of r&d and data science at FBN.

The FBN field trials will support Greeneye’s commercial launch in the U.S. this spring, where it is contracted to work with farmers in the Midwest before increasing availability to other states in 2023.

+2 An eye for the green A technology company with a mission of reducing chemical usage is getting ready to roll out an after-market kit that gives sprayers an eye in the field. “It’s a transition from this very wasteful practices to very precise applications.”

“FBN’s On-Farm Field Trials program was launched to give agtech startups the opportunity to test their products on a massive scale and gather a large dataset to accelerate the entire innovation process,” Meisner said. “Greeneye is a great example of the technologies we’re testing that can leverage real-world performance data to accelerate adoption.”

The Israeli company, which recently closed a $22 million funding round including investment from Syngenta and AGCO.

Greeneye has developed AI-enabled technology that can detect and spray weeds amongst crops (green on green) with 95.7% accuracy at commercial travel speed. The system can be retrofitted onto any brand and size of commercial sprayer, removing the need for farmers to invest in new machines.