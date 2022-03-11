Growing the next generation of famers: Innovative Youth Corn Challenge

Growing corn can be a challenge, as 178 youth have learned over the past decade through the annual Innovative Youth Corn Challenge.

Sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Extension, the contest encourages youth in 4-H and FFA to experiment with corn production and resources.

Teams of two or more can register until March 15. The contest is open to 4-H youth ages 10 and up as of Jan. 1, as well as FFA members who are in school. To register, visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/youth/cornchallenge.

Brandy VanDeWalle, who is an extension educator for Fillmore and Clay counties, initiated the contest in 2012.

“This started because I have a passion for connecting youth with crops,” she said.

A spin off of the Nebraska Extension On-farm Research Network, the Innovative Youth Corn Challenge enables youth to test a corn production product or practice throughout the growing season, then analyze yields and economic outcome.

Throughout the challenge, teams work with an adult mentor, such as an extension educator, ag teacher or other qualified agronomy professional. They must also find local farmers to lend strips of land for research purposes: one for the check plot and one for the innovative test. Come harvest time, they have to be vigilant about collecting data correctly.

The volatile conditions associated with farming add an extra layer of challenge to the Innovative Youth Corn Challenge, so typically half of the 10 or so teams annually complete the entire project.