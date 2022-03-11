Growing the next generation of famers: Innovative Youth Corn Challenge

Growing corn can be a challenge, as 178 youth have learned over the past decade through the annual Innovative Youth Corn Challenge.
Sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Extension, the contest encourages youth in 4-H and FFA to experiment with corn production and resources.
Teams of two or more can register until March 15. The contest is open to 4-H youth ages 10 and up as of Jan. 1, as well as FFA members who are in school. To register, visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/youth/cornchallenge.
Brandy VanDeWalle, who is an extension educator for Fillmore and Clay counties, initiated the contest in 2012.
“This started because I have a passion for connecting youth with crops,” she said.
A spin off of the Nebraska Extension On-farm Research Network, the Innovative Youth Corn Challenge enables youth to test a corn production product or practice throughout the growing season, then analyze yields and economic outcome.
Throughout the challenge, teams work with an adult mentor, such as an extension educator, ag teacher or other qualified agronomy professional. They must also find local farmers to lend strips of land for research purposes: one for the check plot and one for the innovative test. Come harvest time, they have to be vigilant about collecting data correctly.
The volatile conditions associated with farming add an extra layer of challenge to the Innovative Youth Corn Challenge, so typically half of the 10 or so teams annually complete the entire project.
“Sometimes dad forgets the test strip and the team loses data that way,” VanDeWalle said.
Teams are responsible for all input costs. Moreover, they are responsible for the care of their plots, including scouting for insects and weather damage.
To help improve their scouting skills, each team receives a kit with a soil thermometer and tape measure from the Nebraska Corn Board.
The Nebraska Corn Board also sponsors the cash awards. VanDeWalle said that the teams invest the money back into learning more about agriculture. For example, an FFA chapter purchased grow lights for its greenhouse.
A new award for 2022 is the Ag Literacy Award, which will recognize a team for sharing modern production methods.
The goal of this hands-on and in-depth program is to connect youth with agriculture. By working with an adult mentor in the agricultural field, youth are encouraged to pursue an agriculturally-related career in a rural community.
Korbin Kudera of Clarkson, Nebraska participated three years in the Innovative Youth Corn Challenge. He already has a position waiting for him at Central Valley Ag following graduation this spring. Currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kudera is majoring in agronomy with a minor in precision ag.
Kudera and his sister Kara represented the Maple Creek Creators 4-H Club in the Innovative Youth Corn Challenge, winning first place and the “Extra Mile” Award for keeping good records.
Their challenges included testing a seed treatment with micronutrients “to give seedlings a little boost” and varying planting population on dryland corn. One year, they applied two different fertilizer products, one of which was cheaper and untreated.
“The cheaper product had a better yield response,” Kudera said. “That’s what I learned from this project. Just because a company claims it’s a better product doesn’t mean it is. Until you test on your own farm, you don’t know.”
He puts his words to practice. Kudera and his father have been conducting their own research every year with the Nebraska On-farm Research Network through Nebraska Extension. Their most recent project sought the most economical nitrogen rate.
With the new growing season around the corner, teams for the Innovative Youth Challenge are assembling. VanDeWalle said that for the March 15 deadline, she only needs to know who is on the team. More details can be outlined after the April orientation.
Farmers who are interested in being a host site for a 4-H or FFA group are encouraged to contact VanDeWalle by calling 402-759-3712 or email bvandewalle2@unl.edu.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.