Hail causes extensive crop damage in eastern Nebraska

The severe thunderstorms that tore through parts of Nebraska in late June unleashed hail that smacked corn and soybean fields, causing extensive damage just as crops were flourishing.

One Polk County farmer said his soybeans might grow up above the ground again, but that the corn is stripped.

In addition to the hailstorms Tuesday, June 22, there were thunderstorms in north central Nebraska the next night, late Wednesday, June 23 into early Thursday, June 24. The storms started in Cherry County at the South Dakota border and morphed into an MCS (Mesoscale Convective System, which is a complex of thunderstorms that organizes into either a cluster of storms or a squall line, and persists for several hours). The MCS turned east, then southeast and caused a swath of severe winds from Ord to York, Nebraska.

There were also 60 mph winds in part of Kansas.

It was the combination of wind and hail during the intense June 22 storms between 7-9:30 p.m. that stripped crops near Neligh, moving toward Genoa and near York. A swath of crop damage was reported from the counties of Platte, as well as Nance, extreme northeastern Merrick, Polk, and into part of northeastern York County, meteorologists said. Some fields were completely stripped.

“The amount of hail damage varies along the path, but generally in the 1 to 2-inch range (the size of an egg. Golfball size hail is 1 ¾ inch),” said Aaron Mangels, National Weather Service meteorologist in Hastings, Nebraska.

However, there is some hopeful news for some areas that had hail. A Nebraska Extension agronomist in Colfax County said while his county missed the damage, all damaged fields will have to be checked, and farmers need to be in contact with their crop insurance. Unfortunately, some corn fields will be a total loss, he said, having only 3-4 inches left of the stalk.