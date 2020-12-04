With a need for extra help at grain elevators especially during fall harvest and wheat harvest, the Central Valley Ag cooperative in Nebraska and Kansas has been getting energized with extra assistance from enthusiastic international workers, who joyfully offered to help during harvest to fill the gaps.
Vincent White of Johannesburg, South Africa and Daniel Du Plessis of Cape Town, South Africa and others have been helping with fall harvest at CVA in Haddam, Kansas for the past three months, and worked the first half of 2020 in O’Neill, Nebraska during wheat harvest.
“This is my first time doing harvest at the elevator. Something different, something new. I enjoy it,” said White, through his spirited personality and accent similar to a British accent Nov. 6. “Just learning new things, meeting all the farmers. Yes, they’re all really nice, for the most part. Some are in a hurry. Some chat.”
White arrived in Kansas in late July.
“I caught a little bit of wheat harvest,” he said. “Compared to fall harvest, it’s similar – farmers still coming in, but with a different product.”
In O’Neill, Nebraska, White helped CVA with fertilizing the crops, delivering fertilizer to the farmers, and helping with pivots.
“We attached fertilizer tanks to the pivots, and drove out the fertilizer tanks to the farms,” he said.
Learning about farming and harvest has been interesting, and each day is different for the workers.
“Small things every day. I got some training here at the elevator,” said White, who’s in his mid-30s.
White was a supervisor at a cement plant in South Africa, but wanted to make more money.
Du Plessis is in his sixth year helping with harvest and farming in the central Plains. He toured many places in Kansas and Nebraska that he wanted to see during his first two years. Now, they’ve been too busy to take time for fun.
“I’m a stay-at-home guy. I like learning,” Du Plessis said good-naturedly, in his accent. “I enjoy working with the people and the type of work. It’s something new every day.”
Central Valley Ag officials say help is needed and certainly welcome. Are they in need of employees?
“Always. We’re always looking for help, especially during planting and harvest season. Go to our website and apply,” said Tom Palmertree, senior vice president of marketing for Central Valley Ag. “It’s great we could get additional help and bring our customers value. The help is needed and certainly welcome.”
White and Du Plessis say there are just a few cultural differences.
“Not too many – driving on the wrong side of the road,” White said with a grin. “In South Africa on a two-lane road, you drive on the left lane, and the car is a right-hand drive, but here you just follow everybody else.”
“For me, it’s not really different, it’s just the way people speak,” Du Plessis said. “But if we don’t understand something that somebody said, we will say, ‘I beg your pardon.’ Sometimes here, they just ask, ‘What!?’”
Words travel far. Du Plessis heard about the agricultural job from his neighbor’s brother-in-law in South Africa, who also worked in Kansas and Nebraska.
We also asked White about food differences.
“I buy the normal boring stuff, but McDonald’s here tastes a lot better than McDonald’s in South Africa,” White said. “I think it’s the beef.”
Fall harvest has gone well in north central Kansas.
“I love fall harvest, with multiple grains. Corn ended up being really good, beans and milo were good. It surprised everyone,” said Nikki Stephens, customer service specialist at the Haddam elevator.
She thoroughly enjoys her work, she said: “Farmers are like a little family here.”
White and Du Plessis arrived in the U.S. before COVID really hit.
“I arrived in February before the lockdown started. I’m only here for another two weeks, then I go back home to Johannesburg,” said White, who has been enjoying staying in Cuba, Kansas with a friend he met locally.
Du Plessis and White fly back to South Africa by the end of November for the winter. Once White arrives in Johannesburg, it will be his first days off in months.
“I’ll probably do nothing for a bit,” he said.
They’re planning to return to the U.S. next spring.