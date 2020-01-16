The Healthy Soils Task Force has adopted a mission statement delineating its intended outcomes and laying out guidelines and action steps by which it aims to accomplish its goals.
The mission statement was presented to the task force by its chair Keith Berns at their meeting Nov. 19. After some discussion, the HSTF members voted to accept, stating that they will develop an affirmative, hands-on plan for soil and water health.
The group expects to do this through “strategic research and planning” and with “input and involvement of key soil health stakeholders.” There is a lot of soil health activity going on right now across the country, Berns said. He believes that tapping into that movement could produce results for Nebraska without having to re-invent the wheel.
“Our research has mostly been looking at what other states have successfully implemented for statewide soil health programs and partnerships,” Berns said. “We are gathering up the best ideas that we think would also be successful in Nebraska.”
A number of soil health stakeholders have already been identified, he said. Many have been actively pursuing soil health prior to the formation of the HSTF. Among them are crop and livestock producers, UNL, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Natural Resource Districts and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
These groups will be joined by the corn board, soybean board and Nebraska Cattlemen, as well as conservation groups such as the Nature Conservancy, Pheasants Forever and the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Berns said co-ops, bankers and land managers would also be on board.
“Our outcomes will include education about soil health and water quality,” Berns said. “We also expect to establish funding solutions to those wishing to participate.”
