Helping farmers diversify their operations for more profit potential, improved agronomic conditions

Diversified crop production can provide growers with increased profitability potential in addition to several agronomic benefits. The WinField® United Answer Plot Innovation Farm aims to provide growers and retailers with data and insights on how diversified crop production can help open new markets for farmers, such as carbon programs, and help mitigate financial risk while helping to improve soil health, break pest life cycles, maintain soil nutrients and increase water infiltration.
“Many growers are interested in diversifying their crop production through crop rotation, double-cropping and implementing cover crops, but more research is needed to equip farmers with the knowledge and information to make profitable decisions for their farming operations,” said Ryan Moeller, seed product manager, WinField United. “We’ve invested in the Answer Plot Innovation Farm to generate critical diversified crop management data and recommendations that are unavailable to farmers today.”
Meeting an Industry Need
As an industry leader in agricultural research and innovation, WinField United is using its experience in Answer Plot research in corn, soybeans and wheat to drive diversified crop research. The new, 162-acre research station in Wilton, North Dakota, will focus on studying hard red spring and winter wheat, spring and winter canola, field peas, sunflowers and forage sorghum, among other crops. Several satellite sites across Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana and the Dakotas will support replicated research trials across various environments. The Answer Plot Innovation Farm will have a demo area to serve as an in-field educational experience for growers and retailers.
“This initiative proves two things. First, it shows that diversified field crops are a priority within the CROPLAN seed portfolio and we are dedicated to supporting retailers and growers in this space,” said Mark Torno, Diverse Field Crops Product Manager, CROPLAN. “Second, it further cements CROPLAN as an industry-leader when it comes to applied sciences. This includes the significant ongoing investment into the Answer Plot program, which produces valuable agronomic insights to help growers manage risk and make profitable decisions in their fields.”
People are also reading…
As more growers incorporate sustainable agriculture practices into their operations, growing diversified crop species can be an easy method for helping increase revenue streams and mitigate risk with pests and diseases. Information gained from research on diversified crops will offer growers crop-specific information and insights about individual seed hybrids and varieties to fine-tune management practices faster for their operations. For example, this data will be invaluable for wheat growers, as they will now have field trial data that will help them adapt more quickly to best incorporate new varieties into their plans.
Initial research efforts
The first research trials planned for the Answer Plot Innovation Farm include:
- Response-to trials for sunflowers, canola and wheat to understand how these variables impact crop quality and yield.
- Shatter testing on commercial and pre-commercial canola products to provide growers with more relevant information when choosing canola seed.
- Studying various field pea varieties to understand how different genetics perform despite environmental changes.
WinField United is excited to partner with our grower and retailer network to deliver diversified crop data. For more information about diversified crops or the Answer Plot Innovation Farm, talk to your local WinField United affiliated retailer or visit the “Research & Technology” section on winfieldunited.com.